Kevin Wilson Backs Deland McCullough to Get the Best Out of Oklahoma's Running Backs

Oklahoma’s running backs will have a fresh look in 2026.

Xavier Robinson and Tory Blaylock return after a 2025 campaign where they both flashed, but they had to battle injury.

Around them, almost everything else looks different.

Running backs coach DeMarco Murray joined the Kansas City Chiefs’ staff, opening the door for OU to land Deland McCullough.

McCullough picked the Sooners because he loved the running back group he’d have to work with, and while the talent level is high, a handful of OU’s new rushers are unproven in Norman.

Jonathan Hatton Jr., a 4-star prospect as rated by both 247Sports and Rivals, was Murray’s parting gift to the program. He arrived on campus alongside fellow freshman DeZephen Walker, and both made a positive impact in fall camp. Add in do-everything man Lloyd Avant, who transferred in from Colorado State, and the Sooners have options throughout their backfield.

“I don't know if we're elite talent, but we're quality four through) five,” associate head coach for offense, Kevin Wilson, said on The Oklahoma Breakdown podcast with Gabe Ikard and Teddy Lehman.

Wilson also has full faith in McCullough to be a difference-maker.

Wilson would know, too. He brought McCullough in as his running backs coach at Indiana, and McCullough’s career has since flourished.

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“Deland played for me years ago. He was a tremendous player,” Wilson said. “He was the all-time leading player in the Mid-American Conference when we graduated at Miami (OH). He was a good player… I got him hired (at Indiana). … We had a couple of really strong running backs there. Tevin Coleman ran for two grand. We had a couple of decent players and Deland was a huge part of that. Developing the position, recruiting the position, mentoring it.

“I think he's tremendous. DeMarco did a great job. Deland is a really strong, quality running back guy. He'll connect with them. He's had success. He knows what he knows. He believes what he believes. He's totally into being I think the best running back coach he can be.”

McCullough has experience developing the entire running back room, too, something that Wilson hopes will help the Sooners get deeper into the season with a healthy running back corps.

“There's going to be better depth,” he said. “… That will keep us fresh through practice. The reps are getting spread out. When they practice, they can practice hard, and at the same time, they don't practice so hard that the body is going to fatigue with the wear and tear of Tuesday-Wednesday.

“… Deland will do a great job developing those guys. It's deeper, and I think that depth will lead to competition. It will lead to production and hopefully it will lead us.”