Key Oklahoma Defenders to Return for Sooners, Delay NFL Futures
Two of Oklahoma’s key defensive players look like they will return for the 2025 season.
1Oklahoma, a Sooners-based NIL collective, posted graphics on social media indicating that linebacker Kip Lewis and defensive lineman R Mason Thomas, both juniors, will return for their senior year.
The Lewis announcement is still up on 1Oklahoma's X (formerly Twitter) account, while the Thomas post has since been deleted.
Travis Davidson posted on X that the CEO of 1Oklahoma confirmed to him that there is "no issue" with Thomas' pledge to stay in Norman. Thomas' commitment to stay at OU has also been independently confirmed by Sooners on SI.
Thomas previously announced that he would play in the Armed Forces Bowl against Navy on Friday, but the defensive lineman said he was still pondering his decision on whether or not to declare for the draft.
“I thought about it a little bit, but I’m still in deep thought about it,” Thomas said after OU’s practice on Dec. 13. “Talking to my family about it. I don’t know you. I’m not even sure, like, when the last date to do whatever that is. But I’m still in deep thought about it.”
It appears that Thomas now has more clarity on the decision, and that’s massive news for Sooner fans.
Thomas finished 2024 — his junior year — with 22 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and a team-high nine quarterback sacks. The defensive lineman also logged two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries, one of which he returned for a touchdown in the Sooners’ loss to LSU on Nov. 30.
Injuries plagued Thomas in his first two seasons in Norman, but Thomas still made an impact in those years.
As a freshman in 2022, Thomas notched seven tackles, one tackle for loss and 0.5 sacks. He improved upon those numbers in 2023, finishing that season with nine tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack, despite playing in just nine contests.
Between his 6-foot-2, 243-pound frame and breakout season in 2024, Thomas’ NFL status became more desirable to NFL teams looking for a new defensive lineman.
Lewis showed his ball-hawking ability throughout the 2024 season. He logged two interceptions, both of which he returned for touchdowns, and also made 28 solo tackles.
Lewis was similarly strong as a sophomore, notching 38 solo tackles and one sack.
Thomas and Lewis’ returns come at a time when the Sooners are losing significant defensive talent.
A handful of starters from Oklahoma’s 2024 roster will graduate after this season, including linebacker Danny Stutsman, defensive back Billy Bowman Jr., defensive back Woodi Washington and defensive lineman Ethan Downs. Both Stutsman and Bowman are expected to opt out of the Sooners’ bowl game.
The Sooners have also seen a handful of defensive players enter the transfer portal in the winter window, which opened on Dec. 9 and will close on Dec. 28. Those players are defensive back Jayden Rowe, defensive back Erik McCarty, defensive back Kani Walker, defensive back Makari Vickers, linebacker Phil Picciotti, linebacker Dasan McCullough and defensive lineman Ashton Sanders.
While many of the faces on OU’s defensive will change in the 2025 season, Thomas will be a veteran for that group.
“The key is just staying the same. No matter what, who we got, it’s the next man up,” Thomas said. “… Next man up. Glad to have these people who are stepping into that new role and just basically keep the standard the standard and not stray away from it.”
The Sooners’ bowl showdown against the Midshipmen will begin at 11 a.m. on Friday.