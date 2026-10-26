Kick Off Time Set for Oklahoma's First Visit to The Swamp to Take on Florida

Oklahoma's visit to Gainesville, Fla., to take on 17th-ranked Florida will kick off at 7:45 p.m. Nov. 7 at The Swamp, the SEC announced Monday.

The game will be televised on SEC Network.

The meeting will be the first between the teams since the Sooners joined the SEC and the first on either team's campus.

The Sooners have played at least one regular-season game on the campus of every other current SEC school after last week's 23-15 win at Mississippi State.

Oklahoma has split its two previous meetings with the Gators. The Sooners beat Florida in the Cotton Bowl, 55-20, to end the 2020 season. The Gators beat the Sooners 24-14 in the 2009 BCS Championship Game in Miami, Fla.

Florida started the season 4-0 to move to No. 8 in The Associated Press poll, its highest ranking since 2020.

The Gators then dropped back-to-back games, falling to Missouri and South Carolina to drop out of the poll, before knocking off then-No. 7 Texas.

Florida had a bye week last week before this week's annual showdown with Georgia. That game will be played in Atlanta for the first time due to renovations at the game's traditional home in Jacksonville, Fla. The game will be played in Tampa, Fla., next season before returning to Jacksonville in 2028 in the renovated EverBank Stadium.

The game between the Sooners and Gators will be a homecoming of sorts for Sooners' tight end Hayden Hansen.

Hansen spent the first four seasons of his collegiate career with the Gators, with 57 catches for 611 yards and five touchdowns.

He started all 12 games for Florida at tight end last season, posting 30 catches for 254 yards and two touchdowns.

This season, Hansen has seven catches for 84 yards and a touchdown. He has started four games.

While no current Sooners were on the roster when Oklahoma last played Florida, there are several who played in the Sooners' 34-19 win over Tulane on Sept. 14, 2024.

The Green Wave were then coached by Jon Sumrall, who is in his first season at the helm of the Gators.

Current Sooners defenders Peyton Bowen, Jayden Jackson and Kip Lewis were among the players who appeared in that game.

Oklahoma hosts South Carolina at 3:15 p.m. Saturday at Gaylord Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

The Sooners are looking to establish their first winning streak of the season after alternating wins and losses through the first seven games.

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