Don't Look Now, but Oklahoma's Offense Is Slowly Building ... Slowly

STARKVILLE, MS — It's been a slog, at times downright ugly, but Oklahoma's offense has trudged along.

After six games of mostly underachievement, it was that offense that helped the Sooners get back over .500 on Saturday with a 23-15 win at Mississippi State.

Hidden amongst a sea of disappointment in 2026, OU's offense has slowly built upon itself. From week to week, John Mateer has looked better, a running game has manifested and playmakers are getting the ball in space.

Against the Bulldogs, Oklahoma exploded for 467 yards of total offense — the most against a Power 4 or conference opponent since the program joined the ranks of the SEC.

"It’s all a step forward," Brent Venables said after the game. "Practice is one thing, and we’ve been talking about how good practice has been. You have to take it to game day. It can be the wind in the sail they need at the right time here on the back end of the season."

Back in September when OU lost in Ann Arbor, the offense managed 289 yards. It was the team's first game without Michael Fasusi as Ryan Fodje stepped in to replace him at left tackle. The contest featured two bad offenses trying to one-up the other. Ultimately, Mateer's interception deep in OU territory sealed the disappointing day.

A week later, against perhaps the nation's premier Group of 6 team, the Sooners survived New Mexico but appeared far worse on offense than they had against Michigan. OU gained 299 yards in a game that featured multiple Mateer interceptions and three-and-outs.

At Georgia, Mateer self-destructed for multiple first-half turnovers that doomed Oklahoma's chances. But the offense did find success moving the ball for the first time since the season opener. Despite the catastrophic mistakes, Mateer's 231 yards through the air was a statistical improvement.

Both Oklahoma and Texas would love to throw the first quarter of the Red River Rivalry out of the window — both teams combined for 10 possessions in the opening quarter. The second half saw OU find life on the ground when Lloyd Avant burst forth for a 42-yard gain. Mateer's late-fourth quarter throws put Tate Sandell in range to down the then-No. 1 team in the country.

In one of the more frustrating Sooner outings in recent memory, OU outplayed a ranked Kentucky squad for, as Venables said after defeating Mississippi State, for a "good part of the game." Oklahoma followed their Cotton Bowl upset with a fourth-quarter collapse in a game where Mateer looked in command and the running game

Oklahoma outgained Kentucky 346 to 230 in total yardage but a depleted offensive line and timely mistakes came back to haunt them against a well-coached team. It was a game where the Sooners seemed to waste one of their better offensive performances.

But OU didn't wilt and allow the Wildcats to beat them twice. Against the Bulldogs in Starkville, the running game allowed the Sooners to dictate terms. Explosive plays from Mateer to Isaiah Sategna and Rocky Beers gave the team the margin they needed to keep Jeff Lebby's squad at arm's length.

While there's reason for optimism, especially with how Fasusi's return seemed to positively influence the offense, OU's offense has a long way to go if they are going to salvage their season.

"If you had one critique, you want to score touchdowns more often, not settle for field goals," Venables said.

OU will have to. Mississippi State's defense was borderline bad, holding an SP+ rating of 68. Next week, South Carolina's is slightly better at 47 — followed by Florida's No. 50-rated defense.

If the offense has truly found rhythm and can return some offensive linemen, perhaps these incremental improvements can lead to surprising results.

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