Kickoff Time Set for Oklahoma's Homecoming Tilt With Ole Miss
Oklahoma fans will have to bust out the breakfast tacos to welcome Mississippi fans to Norman for the first time on Oct. 25.
The kickoff time between the Sooners and the Rebels was set at 11 a.m., the SEC announced on Monday, and the contest will air on ABC.
It’ll mark just the third time ever that the two teams have squared off.
Ole Miss has won both matchups, with the first coming in the Independence Bowl on New Year’s Eve in 1999, and the other coming in Oxford last year.
Last year, Lane Kiffin led the Rebels to a 26-14 win over OU in tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley’s first game as interim offensive coordinator. The contest also marked quarterback Jackson Arnold’s return to the starting lineup.
Both teams look significantly different in 2025.
Mississippi is led by transfer quarterback Trinidad Chambliss.
In his first season in Oxford since transferring from Ferris State, Chambliss has completed 85-of-130 passes (65.4 percent) for 1,286 yards and seven touchdowns while throwing one interception.
He’s also added 281 rushing yards and three additional scores on 61 carries.
For the Sooners, they’ll rely on Washington State transfer John Mateer.
The OU quarterback is hoping to bounce back from his worst performance of the year against South Carolina, however.
Starting 17 days after a procedure on his hand, Mateer completed 20-of-38 passes for 202 yards and three interceptions. He finished the contest with the Longhorns with just five rushing yards on 14 carries after eating five sacks that subtracted 32 yards from his rushing total.
Oklahoma enters this week ranked 14th in the AP Poll and it needs to get back on track against Shane Beamer’s Gamecocks, who enter the week 3-3 overall and 1-3 in SEC play.
Ole Miss has a big one ahead before it will turn its attention to the Sooners.
The No. 5-ranked Rebels travel to Athens, GA, to meet Kirby Smart’s No. 9-ranked Georgia Bulldogs, who are fresh off a 20-10 win over Auburn.
Though this season marks just the third meeting between Oklahoma and Mississippi, it will become a familiar matchup in the future.
The Sooners and the Rebels were paired as annual opponents once the SEC moves to a nine-game conference schedule in 2026.
Oklahoma will play Mississippi annually, along with Texas and Missouri, for the next four years. The SEC may tweak each team’s permanent opponents in the future, but the Sooners and the Rebels are scheduled to clash through 2029.
This week’s matchup for the Sooners will kick off at 11:45 a.m. CST, and it will be broadcast on the SEC Network.