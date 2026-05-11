Kickoff Time Set for Oklahoma's Week 2 Showdown With Michigan

The Sooners are returning to a familiar time slot for their return trip to Michigan.

Oklahoma will kick off against the Wolverines at 11 a.m. on Sept. 12 in The Big House on FOX.

The contest will certainly be FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff selection, which drove Big 12 fans mad by placing marquee games at the start of a college football Saturday.

Kickoff time set at The Big House 🕚 pic.twitter.com/4azifm4ftN — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) May 11, 2026

The trip to Ann Arbor will be OU’s first, and it will represent a massive early-season test for Brent Venables’ 2026 Sooners.

Oklahoma bested Michigan in Norman a year ago 24-13 in John Mateer’s coming-out party on the national stage.

Mateer could re-establish himself as one of the nation’s best quarterbacks in his first major test after being able to take the full offseason to get his throwing hand healthy again.

He completed 21-of-34 passes for 270 yards and one score while also throwing one interception in last season’s triumph over the Wolverines. Mateer also rushed the ball 19 times for 74 yards and two touchdowns.

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The early-season tilt will be crucial for Venables, as Oklahoma’s schedule is frontloaded in 2026.

After taking on Michigan in Week 2, the Sooners will travel to battle Kirby Smart’s Georgia on Sept. 26, then OU will head to Dallas to rumble with Texas in the 2026 Red River Showdown on Oct. 10.

The Wolverines will look to the contest with OU as their own chance to make an early statement.

Legendary Utah coach Kyle Wittingham took over the Michigan program following Sherrone Moore’s dismissal at the end of the 2025 season.

Oklahoma’s schedule doesn’t exactly let up after the start of the season.

Following the battle with Texas, the Sooners will return home to host Will Stein’s new-look Kentucky program on Oct. 17.

OU then has dates with a pair of former assistant coaches to close out October.

The Sooners will travel to Starkville to match up with Jeff Lebby’s Mississippi State Bulldogs on Oct. 24, then Venables and Co. will host Shane Beamer’s South Carolina Gamecocks on Oct. 31.

November gets rolling with a trip to The Swamp to challenge Florida on Nov. 7 before coming back to Norman to host Ole Miss on Nov. 14.

Oklahoma’s 2026 regular-season campaign will close with a pair of old Big 12 foes.

The Texas A&M Aggies will make their first trip to Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium since 2011 on Nov. 21, then the Sooners will finish the year in Columbia against Missouri on Nov. 28.