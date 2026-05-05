Oklahoma Begins Its Hunt for a Quarterback in the 2029 Recruiting Class

Oklahoma's pursuit of future quarterback prospects continued on Tuesday.

After two 2028 quarterback recruits — Brady Quinn and Trey Tagliaferri — announced that they had received offers on Monday, the Sooners set their sights on a 2029 signal caller.

Logan Lucero, a 6-foot-2, 210-pound quarterback from Parish Episcopal School in Dallas announced he had received an offer from OU offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle.

Last week, Lucero received an offer from Tennessee, as the Volunteers joined schools like Arkansas, Baylor, Kentucky, Michigan, TCU, Utah, SMU, Florida Atlantic and Texas State who have already offered Lucero.

Per MaxPreps, Lucero completed 62.6% of his passes last year, throwing for 2,478 yards and 27 touchdowns in 13 games while throwing only three interceptions. He also added 266 rushing yards on 42 carries.

Lucero is the first quarterback that has been offered by Oklahoma's coaching staff in the 2029 recruiting class.

The Sooners already have their quarterback committed in the 2027 recruiting class in Saraland, AL, product Jamison Roberts.

Roberts is rated as a 4-star recruit in the 247Sports Composite Ranking, where he is graded as the 19th quarterback in the country and the No. 244-overall recruit. Roberts is also rated a 4-star recruit by Rivals.

Oklahoma 2027 class is still holding strong as the top class in the 247Sports Team Rankings.

The Sooners currently have 21 players verbally committed in the class, headlined by in-state offensive lineman Cooper Hackett and Kaeden Penny, linebacker Cooper Witten and tight end Seneca Driver.

OU currently has no 2028 prospects verbally committed, though the Sooners have been hitting the trail hard in both the 2027 and 2028 recruiting classes all spring.

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The 2027 recruiting class is the first real cycle that Oklahoma's coaching staff has been able to collaborate with general manager Jim Nagy and his front office scouting staff, as Nagy assembled his front office far along the timeline in the 2026 class.

The Sooners' return to the College Football Playoff undoubtedly helped the 2027 class get going, as questions around Brent Venables' status as OU's head coach fell to the wayside with him firmly entrenched at the head of the program.

Now, new running backs coach Deland McCullough will be able to get to work to shape the future of his running back room after DeMarco Murray's departure to the Kansas City Chiefs. New cornerbacks coach LaMar Morgan will also get a chance to get to work on the recruiting trail in the 2027 class and beyond after arriving in Norman from Michigan, and tight ends coach Jason Witten already made a splash with Driver's commitment.