Kickoff Time Set for Oklahoma vs. Alabama
Oklahoma’s home finale will take place in prime time.
The Sooners will host No. 11 Alabama at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 23, the SEC announced on Monday, and the game will be televised nationally on ABC.
Brent Venables’ team will have to pull an unlikely upset over Kalen DeBoer’s Crimson Tide to get bowl eligible after the Sooners’ disastrous loss to No. 24 Missouri on Saturday.
Sitting at 5-5 overall and 1-5 in SEC play, Oklahoma is staring down the barrel of snapping the program’s 25-year bowl streak and ending the season with just one conference victory for the first time since 1936.
If OU is unable to get the best of Alabama, the final opportunity for the Sooners to get bowl eligible will come in Baton Rouge against No. 15 LSU.
Next Saturday’s meeting with the Crimson Tide will also serve as Senior Day, and it will be the last home game for OU veterans like linebacker Danny Stutsman who returned for the program’s maiden voyage through the SEC.
First, Oklahoma will have a week to heal up and circle the wagons. The Sooners are off this weekend on the team’s second bye of the season.
OU leads the all-time series with Alabama 3-2-1. The last meeting between the two college football blue bloods came in the 2018 College Football Playoff, where the Crimson Tide ended Kyler Murray’s fantastic season with a 45-34 victory over the Sooners in the Orange Bowl.
Before that, the Sooners got the best of Nick Saban and Alabama in the 2014 Sugar Bowl.
The two powers have only visited each other’s campus once, a home-and-home in 2002 and 2003, where the Sooners won both matchups.
Oklahoma beat the Crimson Tide 37-27 on Sep. 7, 2022 in Alabama’s only visit to Norman.