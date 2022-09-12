Kickoff Time Set for Oklahoma's Conference Opener Against Kansas State

Oklahoma and Kansas State officially have a kickoff time.

Brent Venables’ Big 12 conference opener will get rolling at 7 p.m. inside Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Sept. 24, and the contest will be broadcast on FOX.

The No. 6-ranked Sooners (2-0) and the Wildcats have had a couple of memorable battles over the past few years, as KSU head coach Chris Klieman is 2-1 against OU since arriving in Manhattan.

Kansas State has already dispatched of a former Big 12 foe this season, dominating Missouri 40-12.

Running back Deuce Vaughn will present another challenge for the OU defense, but a new face in former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez will lead the Wildcats at quarterback.

Through two weeks, Martinez is 20-of-35 passing for 154 yards while adding 91 yards and two scores on the ground.

Before opening conference play, the Sooners will have to face their first road test of the season at Nebraska this Saturday.

OU and Nebraska will kickoff at 11 a.m. this Saturday on FOX.

