Kickoff Times Set for Oklahoma's First Three Games of 2022 Season

The first slate of kickoff times and television information for the Oklahoma football season was announced on Thursday afternoon.

The kickoff time for three of Oklahoma’s contests in 2022 have been set.

OU’s season opening contest against UTEP on Sept. 3 will get rolling at 2:30 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on Fox.

The following week, the Sooners will take the field against Kent State at 6 p.m. This year’s contest against Kent State will be streamed on ESPN+, as it will take the place of the pay-per-view game Oklahoma has played in years past.

For the second straight year, Oklahoma and Nebraska will take Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff slot, as the contest in Lincoln will kickoff at 11 a.m.

No kickoff time was set for OU-Texas, but ABC will carry Brent Venables’ first Red River Showdown at the helm of the Sooners.

Also of note, Oklahoma’s trip to Ames, now has a new date.

Originally scheduled to be played on Oct. 27 (a Thursday), the game will now be played on Oct. 19. That contest will either be broadcast on Fox or FS1. 

