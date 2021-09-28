Lincoln Riley Offers Clarity on Oklahoma Injury Situation

The Sooners could get back a young contributor this weekend against Kansas State.

Lincoln Riley said that true freshman linebacker Danny Stutsman is nearing a return to the field.

“Danny’s really, really close,” Riley said during his weekly press conference on Tuesday. “Probably will end up being a game-time decision. He’s progressing very well, if not maybe even a little ahead of schedule. He’s a pretty tough cookie so no surprise there.”

In two appearances this season, Stutsman has logged 10 total tackles, eight of which have been solo, and forced one fumble.

Stutsman exited the Tulane game early with what appeared to be a left arm injury.

More good news flowed in for OU, as Riley said the team expects safety Delarrin Turner-Yell to play on Saturday.

“Delarrin’s doing well,” Riley said. “Certainly not a serious injury. Hope to have him back this week, if not, certainly expect him back sometime soon.”

Turner-Yell leads the Sooners with 25 tackles this season, and he also picked off his first past of the year last Saturday against West Virginia.

Riley did say that Oklahoma will be without the services of true freshman wide receiver Cody Jackson on Saturday as he is dealing with a “medical issue.”

The Sooners will need all hands on deck this weekend as they look to break their two-game losing streak to Kansas State in their first road contest of the season.

