Live Updates From No. 24 Oklahoma's Final Non-conference Matchup Against New Mexico
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NORMAN — Sooners on SI offers real-time observations from Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium throughout Saturday’s matchup between No. 24 Oklahoma and the New Mexico Lobos. Just keep your browser open and refresh often.
15:00 1Q
Oklahoma starters on offense:
Fodje — Pierre-Louis — Maikkula — Best — Harris
Thomas — Hansen — Beers — Sategna
Mateer — Avant
— Chapman
2 minutes until kickoff
New Mexico won the toss and deferred to the second half. John Mateer and the Oklahoma offense up first.
— Chapman
18 minutes until kickoff
The Sooners just wrapped up their Senior Day festivities.
The players who were recognized were Isaiah Sategna, Bishop Thomas, John Mateer, Casen Calmus, Peyton Bowen, Ben McCreary, Tate Sandell, Adepoju Adebawore, Grayson Miller, John Locke Jr., Taylor Wein, Ben Anderson, Gunnar Allen, Jake Maikkula, E'Marion Harris, Rocky Beers, Trey Brown, and Hayden Hansen.
Among the seniors who didn't go through the ceremonies were injured starters Kip Lewis and Trell Harris.
— Ryan Aber
26 minutes until kickoff
The team is back in the locker room, but the Sooners are about to go through their Senior Day festivities, as to have fewer distractions at the end of the season.
— Chapman
45 minutes until kickoff
The starting offensive line is the same per warmups. Fodje at left tackle. Noah Best at right guard with Maikkula in the middle.
— Chapman
48 minutes until kickoff
Cole Sullivan is dressed out, but is not stretching and doesn’t look like he is going to be active tonight. Michael Fasusi is stretching, however. We’ll see on that. Also have no eyes on Michael Boganowski.
— Chapman
58 minutes until kickoff
Of the early guys that head onto the field (special teams, receivers, running backs, centers), looks like Jer’Michael Carter is absent.
— Chapman
75 minutes until kickoff
It’s potentially the final hot one in Norman today, so the fanbase is understandably taking their time to get into the stadium.
Tate Sandell just hit consecutive 50-yard kicks, but most people’s attention seems to be on the chaos around college football, where Texas A&M trails at home to Kentucky and Florida State is out in front early at Alabama.
— Chapman
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Ryan is co-publisher at Sooners On SI and covers a number of sports in and around Norman and Oklahoma City. Working both as a journalist and a sports talk radio host, Ryan has covered the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma City Thunder, the United States Men’s National Soccer Team, the Oklahoma City Energy and more. Since 2019, Ryan has simultaneously pursued a career as both a writer and a sports talk radio host, working for the Flagship for Oklahoma sports, 107.7 The Franchise, as well as AllSooners.com. Ryan serves as a contributor to The Franchise’s website, TheFranchiseOK.com, which was recognized as having the “Best Website” in 2022 by the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters. Ryan holds an associate’s degree in Journalism from Oklahoma City Community College in Oklahoma City, OK.Follow _RyanChapman