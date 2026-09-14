How to Watch No. 24 Oklahoma vs. New Mexico

Oklahoma has a lot of work to do.

The No. 24 Sooners fell in their first test of the year at The Big House.

The No. 19 Wolverines bounced back to upend OU by holding Ben Arbuckle’s offense to 10 points on Saturday, two fewer than what Western Michigan was able to score the week prior.





Quarterback John Mateer was inaccurate and out of sorts, save for the nine-straight completions he strung together to start the second half.

The real insurmountable play came in the fourth quarter, when Mateer was picked off to set Michigan up at the 6-yard line. Two plays later, the Wolverines punched in the go-ahead score.

OU rushed for 100 total yards and averaged just 3.4 yards per carry. Oklahoma’s running back trio — Lloyd Avant, Xavier Robinson and Tory Blaylock — combined for 13 total carries, which flies in the face of the messaging that came out of Norman all offseason about establishing the run and taking things off Mateer’s plate.

New Mexico, much like Western Michigan the week prior for the Wolverines, is a veteran team with an old defense.

Though the Sooners will have a heavy talent advantage, OU has to get back on track quickly with a trip to Georgia looming to close out September.

Here’s how to watch the game.

How to Watch Oklahoma vs. New Mexico

Location: Gaylord Family—Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

Date: Sept. 19

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Channel: ESPN2

TV Broadcast Crew: TBA

Radio Broadcast: 107.7 FM The Franchise

Weather Forecast: Partly cloudy and 90 degrees

Last Time Out

OU’s 17-10 loss to Michigan raised more questions than it provided answers and saw Oklahoma tumble from No. 11 to No. 24 in the AP Poll.

The Lobos, on the other hand, have beaten up on a weak schedule.

Despite sustaining an injury to its starting quarterback, New Mexico beat Central Michigan 38-7 in Week 1, then the Lobos smashed Mercyhurst 70-7 this past Saturday.

Who to Know for the Lobos

The two quarterbacks who have played for New Mexico are Luke Moga and Toa Fa’avae.

Moga has completed 17-of-26 passes for 198 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. Fa’avae has connected on 7-of-17 attempts for 134 yards and a touchdown.

Fa’avae has also added 11 carries for 57 yards and a score. Running back Scottre Humphrey leads the team in rushing, totaling 174 yards and three touchdowns on 28 carries.

Linebacker Mercury Swaim leads the defense with 10 total tackles, and defensive end Brett Karhu has 2.5 sacks in two games.

Series History

Oklahoma is 2-0 all-time against the Lobos, but the programs haven’t met for a long time.

The Sooners most recently won 25-0 on Oct. 5, 1935, with the first victory coming on Oct. 4, 1930, by a score of 47-0.

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