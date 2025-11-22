All Sooners

Live Updates From No. 8 Oklahoma’s Battle With No. 22 Missouri

The No. 8-ranked Sooners return home to take on the No. 22-ranked Tigers to keep OU’s College Football Playoff hopes on track. 

Ryan Chapman

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer
Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer / Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
In this story:

NORMAN — Sooners on SI offers real-time observations from Oklahoma Memorial Stadium throughout Saturday’s matchup between No. 8 Oklahoma and No. 22 Missouri. Just keep your browser open and refresh often. 

90 minutes until kickoff 

Defensive end R Mason Thomas and defensive back Gentry Williams have officially been ruled out of today’s game per the final SEC Availability Report of the week.

— Chapman 

feed

Published
Ryan Chapman
RYAN CHAPMAN

Ryan is co-publisher at Sooners On SI and covers a number of sports in and around Norman and Oklahoma City. Working both as a journalist and a sports talk radio host, Ryan has covered the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma City Thunder, the United States Men’s National Soccer Team, the Oklahoma City Energy and more. Since 2019, Ryan has simultaneously pursued a career as both a writer and a sports talk radio host, working for the Flagship for Oklahoma sports, 107.7 The Franchise, as well as AllSooners.com. Ryan serves as a contributor to The Franchise’s website, TheFranchiseOK.com, which was recognized as having the “Best Website” in 2022 by the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters. Ryan holds an associate’s degree in Journalism from Oklahoma City Community College in Oklahoma City, OK. 

Home/Football