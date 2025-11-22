All Sooners

Which Under the Radar Sooners Could Make a Big Impact Against Missouri?

These Sooners are flying under the radar, but they could shape Saturday’s massive home tilt against the Tigers.

Ryan Chapman

Oklahoma running back Taylor Tatum
Oklahoma running back Taylor Tatum / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
P Grayson Miller

Oklahoma punter Grayson Miller / Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Against a Missouri defense that ranks 25th in the nation in points allowed and 10th in total yards allowed, the Oklahoma offense is going to struggle. Assuming the Sooner defense doesn’t give up a bunch of long runs to Ahmad Hardy, the nation’s leading rusher, and even though starting QB Beau Pribula is set to return from a dislocated ankle suffered just a few weeks ago, the Tigers might also have a tough time putting points on the scoreboard. That’s where OU punter Grayson Miller comes in. Field position in a game like this will be huge, and Miller has been excellent at flipping the field all year. He’s eighth in the nation in net punting (47.1 yard average), including a season-high six good ones at Alabama for a 46.7-yard average and a season-high three punts inside the 20-yard line. Miller was at his best last week making sure the Crimson Tide had the longest route possible to the end zone. He’ll be needed again Saturday.

— John E. Hoover

RB Taylor Tatum

Oklahoma running back Taylor Tatum / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Could this be the week running back Taylor Tatum finally appears in 2025? Though running backs Xavier Robinson and Tory Blaylock will play against Missouri, neither guy is 100 percent healthy. Earlier this week, Brent Venables said the Sooners would have to spread around the load with the running backs, and with Tatum off the availability report all week and seemingly healthy, this could be the perfect spot for him. He always looked explosive with the ball in his hands last year, but his fumbling problem spoiled what would have otherwise been a nice freshman campaign for Tatum.

— Ryan Chapman 

LB Owen Heinecke

Oklahoma linebacker Owen Heinecke / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A former walk-on, linebacker Owen Heinecke has been one of the Sooners’ most impactful tacklers in 2025. Heinecke is second on the team with 50 tackles through 10 games, behind only Kip Lewis. The linebacker has been monumental for OU, combining for 17 total tackles, eight solo tackles and a forced fumble in the Sooners’ road wins at Tennessee and Alabama. Heinecke’s 71.5 Pro Football Focus tackling grade against Tennessee was his best against a Power Four opponent this year. He’ll need to be similarly effective against Missouri’s Ahmad Hardy, arguably the best running back in college football. Hardy leads the nation with 1,346 rushing yards, and he has also rushed for 15 touchdowns. 

— Carson Field

S Robert Spears-Jennings

Oklahoma safety Robert Spears-Jennings / Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

At times, Spears-Jennings feels like the forgotten man in the Sooners’ secondary with Courtland Guillory, Eli Bowen and Peyton Bowen getting the bulk of the attention. But Spears-Jennings, OU’s free safety, will be a major piece to slowing down Missouri’s offense. With its option concepts and powerful running game, but yet competent passing attack, the Tigers will look to put the Sooners — and in particular the safeties — in positions of stress. Make the wrong read or miss a tackle, and the Tigers could be in the end zone before you know it. Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz called Spears-Jennings a “heat-seeking missile” this week in his press conference. The Sooners will need him to play like that Saturday.

— Ryan Aber

WR Deion Burks

Oklahoma wide receiver Deion Burks / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

To say Deion Burks has been quiet implies that others on the offense have been loud. That couldn't be further from the case as the Sooner offense has been as silent as the dead for large portions of their last three games. But, there have been moments where the offense shows life and an ability to move the ball. Burks got things started against Alabama and factored heavily in the second half of Tennessee. It would go a long way for the Sooner offense if Burks got involved early and often. Whenever Burks gets the ball, the offense seems more balanced.

— Brady Trantham 

Ryan Chapman
