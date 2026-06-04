Local TE Prospect Wyatt Cordray Says Oklahoma Offer is a Dream Come True

NORMAN — As a native of the Oklahoma City area, Wyatt Cordray has long dreamed of donning crimson and cream under the lights at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

And now he’ll have that opportunity if that’s what he chooses.

Cordray, a Class of 2029 tight end from Midwest City, OK, earned an offer from Oklahoma after Wednesday’s Brent Venables Football Camp.

The moment he received his offer from OU tight ends coach Jason Witten is one that he’ll never forget.

“It meant so much to me,” Cordray told Sooners On SI. “Growing up, they were my favorite team. I’ve grown up going to OU football games.”

Cordray recently completed his freshman year at Carl Albert High School. He caught three passes for 54 yards on the school’s varsity squad and appeared in 13 games.

The rising tight end prospect is also a standout baseball player. He is ranked as the nation’s No. 11 outfielder by Perfect Game, and he played on Carl Albert’s varsity team as a freshman.

Cordray said he’s open to playing both football and baseball at whichever school he chooses to attend. But he also still has three years left to decide his college plans.

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His day of learning under Witten — a 17-year NFL veteran who made 11 Pro Bowl appearances — gave him a strong first impression of Oklahoma’s program.

“My experience today at camp was awesome, I got to be coached by one of the NFL's greats,” Cordray said. “I also got to compete against guys who are next level.”

Listed at 6-4 and 205 pounds, Cordray already has one of the physical traits needed to be a productive tight end. But he also knows that he’ll need to bulk up before jumping to the collegiate ranks.

Witten’s weight sat around 265 pounds during his playing career, and Cordray knows that adding muscle to his frame will benefit him as he matures.

“My first impression of coach Witten was ‘man, this guy is huge,’” Cordray said. “And he can move really well too. I’d like to grow stronger and faster.”

Cordray is still very early in the recruiting process. So far, he has only collected football offers from Oklahoma and Arizona State.

The tight end cited team success and program culture as his two biggest priorities when evaluating the schools that pursue him.

Cordray got a taste of OU’s culture on Wednesday. And after the Sooners reached the College Football Playoff last year for the first time since 2019, he is confident that they will continue on their upward trajectory.

“They’re a winning team,” Cordray said. “I love to win.”

Cordray has attended OU games since his early childhood.

And now he’ll get the chance to go to The Palace with a new title: prospective player.

“I definitely plan on attending a game this fall,” Cordray said. “The atmosphere is what excites me.”