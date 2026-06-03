Rising WR Prospects Shine at Oklahoma’s Second Brent Venables Camp

For the second day in a row, college football hopefuls from Oklahoma and elsewhere took to Everest Training Center to compete in front of the Sooners’ coaches and players.

Wednesday marked the second of four Brent Venables Elite Football Camps, held on OU’s campus.

Here are some notes from the second day of camp:

Notable WR prospects show out in one-on-ones

Oklahoma wide receiver prospect Rush Williams makes a contested catch at one of the Brent Venables Football Camps. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

A pair of wideouts with Power Four offers made the most of the one-on-one portion of the afternoon session.

One of them was Class of 2028 prospect Jaylen Grier, a 6-foot-1, 170-pound wide receiver from Santa Ana, CA.

Grier worked on both sides of the ball during the one-on-one drills, which marked the final portion of Wednesday’s clinic. His physicality and ability to win over the top stood out, and he won the majority of his reps. Grier, though, did get handsy on some of his wide receiver reps.

Though Grier is unranked by both Rivals and 247Sports, the wideout has earned Division I offers from Arizona, Vanderbilt, Washington, Oregon State, UNLV, Colorado State, San Jose State and Sacramento State.

Wide receiver Rush Williams still has three years of high school football left as a Class of 2029 prospect, but he has already caught the attention of several major programs.

A native of Katy, TX, Williams attended Wednesday's camp and made the most of his 6-2, 180-pound frame. He came down with several contested catches during one-on-ones, and broke away from opposing defensive backs early in routes multiple times.

Williams is the son of former Washington wide receiver Reggie Williams, who later spent five seasons in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

So far, Williams has collected offers from Texas Tech, Texas A&M, TCU, SMU, Oregon, Nebraska and Mississippi State in addition to several other Power Four schools.

Unheralded 2027 WR steals the show

Wide receiver Jaden Kendrick celebrates after making a catch at one of Oklahoma's Brent Venables Football Camps. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Class of 2027 wide receiver Jaden Kendrick doesn’t have any stars next to his name, but he was the clear standout in one-on-ones.

The undersized, 5-7 wideout won just about every rep during that portion of camp, using his speed and twitchiness to break free from defensive backs. Midway through one-on-ones, he even shouted — with a grin — “give me somebody,” implying that he wanted to be matched up against a stingier defensive back.

The only offer that Kendrick has announced on his X (formerly Twitter) account is from East Texas Baptist University, but he earned a spring game invite to Division I FCS Tarleton State. He also competed at the Navy All-American Combine in January.

Kendrick is entering his final year at North Shore High School in Houston.

Up-and-coming RB shines in positional drills

Oklahoma running back prospect William Green III competes in a drill at one of the Brent Venables Football Camps. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

William Green III still has three years of high school left, but he’s already become a commodity on the recruiting trail.

And on Wednesday, he showed why. Green’s movements looked fluid and natural during the position drills led by OU running backs coach Deland McCullough. He stands 5-10 and weighs 195 pounds, according to 247Sports.

Green will be a sophomore at Byron Nelson High School in Trophy Club, TX, in the fall.

The running back prospect has earned 14 Division I offers thus far. Some of the major programs that have offered him thus far include Texas Tech, Florida State, UCLA, TCU, Wisconsin, Boston College and Northwestern.