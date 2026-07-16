Which of Oklahoma’s Defensive Position Groups has Improved the Most?

Oklahoma didn’t need to completely retool any of its defensive position groups during the offseason.

The Sooners’ defense carried them to a 10-3 record and a College Football Playoff appearance in 2025. OU led the SEC in total defense (272.5 yards allowed per game), scoring defense (15.2 points allowed per game) and sacks (45).

Though several standouts from the 2025 unit — like R Mason Thomas, Gracen Halton and Kendal Daniels — are now playing at the professional level, the Sooners have plenty of starpower back on all three levels of the defense. At every defensive position, OU retained multiple starters or players who logged hundreds of snaps last year.

As a result, the Sooners didn’t need to add much to the unit from the transfer portal. Defensive linemen Bishop Thomas and Kenny Ozowalu, linebacker Cole Sullivan and defensive backs Dakoda Fields and Prince Ijioma marked OU’s only portal additions.

So, between transfer newcomers and the returning talent, which position group has improved the most?

The cornerback room stands out as one that could take the largest step forward in 2026 — and development is the main reason why.

Even as underclassmen, Eli Bowen and Courtland Guillory were elite at cornerback in 2025.

Bowen, a sophomore last year, was a force after returning from an injury that kept him out of OU’s first four games. He notched 24 total tackles, 19 solo tackles, four pass breakups, two interceptions and a pick-six en route to earning All-SEC Third Team honors.

A true freshman, Guillory appeared in all 13 of the Sooners’ games and started 11 of them. He registered 41 tackles, seven pass breakups and a tackle for loss. Guillory earned a spot on the SEC’s All-Freshman Team while also being named a Freshman All-American by On3.

Those two combined for over 1,000 snaps in 2025, and both of them logged Pro Football Focus (PFF) defensive grades higher than 73. Both are now one year older and wiser and, as a result, they should be even more disruptive in the fall.

Another defensive back who has one more year of experience under his belt is Jacobe Johnson, who will likely be the top backup behind Bowen and Guillory. Johnson has appeared in 37 games over three seasons, and he boasted an impressive 70.6 PFF defensive grade as a junior in 2025.

The Sooners, at times, struggled to contain star receivers last year. Auburn’s Cam Coleman — who now plays for Texas — gave Guillory fits and logged 88 yards and a touchdown on three catches against the Sooners. In the College Football Playoff, Alabama’s Lotzeir Brooks caught five passes for 79 yards and two touchdowns.

After those learning lessons last year, Bowen, Guillory and Johnson should be better-equipped as they prepare to face star wideouts throughout the 2026 season.

And while much of the position group’s growth can be traced to development, Fields and Ijioma could be important depth pieces.

Fields is a former 4-star recruit who transferred to OU from Oregon in January after appearing in only three games for the Ducks over two seasons. Ijioma started 10 games for Mississippi Valley State in 2025 and ended the year with 39 tackles and four pass breakups.

Those two can help fill in the holes left behind by Devon Jordan, Kendel Dolby and Gentry Williams, who each transferred out of Norman after the 2025 season.

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