Meet the Navy Midshipmen, Oklahoma's Armed Forces Bowl Opponent
Oklahoma’s postseason destination is now know.
The Sooners (6-6) are getting shipped to familiar territory, Fort Worth, TX, to take on the Navy Midshipmen (8-3) in the Armed Forces Bowl.
TCU’s Amon G. Carter Stadium will be the venue for the second-ever meeting between the two programs.
Navy won the 1965 meeting between the two programs 10-0 in Norman.
Get to know the 2024 version of the Midshipmen, who will battle the Sooners on Dec. 27.
Navy Midshipmen
Record: 8-3 overall, 6-2 AAC
Coach: Brian Newberry (13-10 overall in his second season)
Key Wins: Beat Temple 38-11 on Sept. 7, Defeated Memphis 56-44 on Sept. 21, Won 34-7 at Air Force on Oct. 5, Won at East Carolina 34-20 on Nov. 29.
Key Losses: Fell against Notre Game 51-14 on Oct. 26, Lost at Rice 24-10 on Nov. 2, Lost to Tulane 35-0 on Nov. 16
Next Up: Navy takes on Army on Dec. 14
Offensive Stars: Quarterback Blake Horvath has completed 58.5 percent of his passes for 1,154 yards and 11 touchdowns while tossing just four interceptions. He’s also the Midshipmen’s leading rusher, carrying the ball 133 times for 895 yards and 13 scores, which are all team highs. Fullback Alex Tecza is Navy’s second-leading rusher with 501 yards and seven scores on 101 carries, and running back Eli Heidenreich is third on the team with 402 rushing yards and three scores on 55 carries. Heidenreich also leads the way through the air, catching 36 passes for 597 yards and five receiving touchdowns.
Defensive Leaders: Linebacker Colin Ramos leads Navy with 110 total tackles, including three sacks. He’s also forced a fumble and defended two passes. Defensive tackle Landon Robinson is tied with defensive end Justin Reed for the team lead in sacks, as both have totaled 4.5 this year, and corner back Dashaun Peele has a team-high four interceptions followed by linebacker Kyle Jacob’s three picks. Safety Rayuan Lane III has forced three fumbles to go along with his 61 total tackles.