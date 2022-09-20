Mike Gundy Says Oklahoma's Bedlam Comments are 'Somewhat Comical'

Amid discourse following Tuesday morning’s report that athletic directors at both schools told Action Network that the Bedlam rivalry will be finished after Oklahoma leaves the Big 12 Conference, Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy had a few things he needed to get off his chest.

Gundy, reading off some notes to members of the OSU press corps minutes after Tuesday’s practice ended in Stillwater, said suggestions that OSU is backing away from OU’s overtures to continue the series were “somewhat comical” and said OU is to blame for “following Texas and the money to the SEC.”

While OSU athletic director Chad Weiberg said this was the “consequences” of OU leaving, it was OU athletic director Joe Castiglione who told Action Network’s Brett McMurphy that Oklahoma State had “shown no interest” in scheduling non-conference football games.

Gundy took umbrage with that assertion.

“OU’s officials were in negotiations with the SEC for months and months before anybody in the conference or the league knew about it,” Gundy said.

“During those multibillion dollar conversations, I wonder if Bedlam was ever brought up at that point instead of the money.

“Bedlam is history, we all know that, because OU chose to follow Texas and the money to the SEC. It’s OK. Is that a fact? OK.

“So now, we’re having what I think are childish discussions over something that’s done — and I would like to make this the last statement I have. Because I have no hard feelings. But what’s going on now is almost a situation with a husband and a wife, or a boyfriend or a girlfriend, where you know you’re dead wrong, but you try to turn the table and make them think they’re wrong.

“Well, Oklahoma State has no part in this. We didn’t have anything to do with their negotiations with the SEC. We didn’t have any choice on choosing to leave the conference. They did. So everybody needs to get over it and move on and quit trying to turn the tables. It’s somewhat comical that they still want to bring us into this equation. I want somebody here to give me one example of what Oklahoma State had to do with this. I’m listening. Really. I’m not the head coach. I’m just a guy on the street.

“I just want somebody to tell me what one thing that myself, Chad Weiberg or Dr. (Kayse) Shrum (OSU president) or our regents had to do with any of this going on. So let’s not turn the table. Let’s just say, ‘Hey look, we chose to follow Texas and take the money and we’re going to the SEC.’ It’s all good. Let’s quit talking about it and let’s talk about football. That’s the way feel about it. And I like Joe C. No hard feelings. It is what it is, right? We gotta quit beating around the bush and call it what it is.”