Multiple Reports: Brent Venables Closing in on Deal to Become Next Oklahoma Head Coach

The finish line is in sight.

According to multiple reports, Oklahoma is closing in on a deal to make Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables their new head football coach.

Venables has been the top target for Oklahoma fans since early in the week due to his Sooner routes having been on Bob Stoops’ coaching staff from 1999-2011.

His departure for Clemson has been one that is still heavily discussed a decade later, but now, he looks to possibly be on his way back to Norman.

Also included in reports is that Ole Miss offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby would assume the same position on Venables’ staff.

Lebby, who has the OC and quarterbacks coach of the Rebels the last two seasons, is an Oklahoma graduate.

