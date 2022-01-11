Skip to main content

Nevada Hires Former Oklahoma DE C.J. Ah You

Former Sooner star has coached with Vanderbilt and in the XFL, and last year was a quality control analyst for Clay Helton at USC.

Former Oklahoma defensive end C.J. Ah You is back in the game as a college football coach.

Ah You, who played for the Sooners from 2005-06 after starting his career at BYU and transferring in from Snow Junior College in Utah, is the new defensive line coach at Nevada.

He replaces former Sooner and OU assistant Jackie Shipp, who worked under former OU aide Jay Norvell in Reno. Norvell last month took the head coaching job at Colorado State.

Ah You spent parts of five seasons in the NFL with the Bills and Rams before getting into coaching. At Oklahoma, he was Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year in 2006 and first-team All-Big 12 in 2007.

Bob Stoops hired Ah You at OU in 2015 as a special teams quality control coach. After a year at his alma mater, Ah You was hired at Vanderbilt in 2016 to coach defensive line for three seasons. In 2020, he joined the New York Guardians of the XFL, and a year ago, he joined Clay Helton’s staff at USC as a quality control defensive analyst, but he was not retained by Lincoln Riley.

Read More

Ah You is the fifth former Sooner to take a Division I assistant coaching job in recent weeks.

Sunday, former OU defensive end Chuka Ndulue was hired to coach defensive line at New Mexico State.

On Jan. 4, former OU safety Julian Wilson was hired to coach defensive backs at Abilene Christian.

On Dec. 14, former Sooner cornerback Marcus Walker was hired to coach corners at Louisiana Tech.

Also last month, OU defensive tackles coach and former Sooner defensive end Calvin Thibodeaux — who wasn’t retained on Brent Venables’ new staff in Norman — was hired to coach d-line at SMU.

CJ Ah You edit
Football

Nevada Hires Former Oklahoma DE C.J. Ah You

13 minutes ago
Latrell McCutchin, Alamo Bowl Practice
Football

Oklahoma CB Latrell McCutchin to Enter Transfer Portal

3 hours ago
Asamoah, Brian
Football

Oklahoma 2021 Report Card: Linebacker

4 hours ago
MBB - Tanner Groves, Iowa State Cyclones
Men's Basketball

Oklahoma Seeking Fourth Ranked Win Against the Texas Longhorns

6 hours ago
MBB - Basketball Generic
Men's Basketball

Commentary: Why is Oklahoma Still Unranked?

22 hours ago
MBB - Porter Moser
Men's Basketball

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Porter Moser Previews Texas

Jan 10, 2022
Kennedy Brooks, Iowa State Cyclones
Football

Oklahoma 2021 Report Card: Running Backs

Jan 10, 2022
Daryl Williams
Football

Sooners in the NFL: Week 18

Jan 10, 2022