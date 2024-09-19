New Football Celebrates Oklahoma's Rich History, Exciting Future
With seven national championships, 50 conference titles, four perfect seasons, seven Heisman Trophy winners and 82 consensus All-Americans, the walls of Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium are embedded with 100 years of indelible history and unforgettable moments.
Now Sooner Nation can relive that spectacular century — and look ahead to even more history in the Southeastern Conference — with a special football that encapsulates it all.
Nikco Sports is releasing exclusive, limited edition footballs (click here and enter coupon code “SI” for $10 off) to commemorate the 100th anniversary of one of the most iconic stadiums in all of college football.
“The University of Oklahoma’s first football season in the SEC marks a historic shift, not just for the school, but for the landscape of college athletics,” said Nikco Sports CEO Craig Bidner. “It represents a new chapter in a storied program, stepping onto one of the most competitive stages in college football.”
Only 2,024 of these special footballs will be made. Saturday’s prime time showdown with Tennessee — the No. 15-ranked Sooners and No. 6 Vols clash at 6:30 p.m. in a nationally, ABC-televised contest — creates an ideal opportunity for OU fans to add to their memorabilia collection, or start a new one.
“Combining the legacy of Oklahoma’s football tradition with the rich history of the SEC, our commemorative football is the perfect compromise for fans to appreciate the past of Sooners football as well as transition to its bright and promising future,” Bidner said. “It’s a moment where past glory meets future ambition, completely encapsulated in the form of a beautifully embossed, fully licensed, limited edition football.”
This one-of-a-kind football features the official 100th anniversary logo of Memorial Stadium as well as striking images of the stadium, keynotes on the team and the stadium’s longstanding history and the Sooners’ inaugural SEC schedule. Every football depicts the success of the OU football program as well as the passion of its fan base.
Commemorative footballs are the perfect gift for football fans to pass down from generation to generation to help tell the story of the greatest football programs in college sports.
Oklahoma has seven home games this season, its first in the SEC after nearly 100 years in the Big Six, Big Seven, Big Eight and Big 12 Conferences. The Sooners announced in July 2021 that they would be joining the SEC along with Texas, beginning in 2024. OU is 3-0 this season, with non-conference victories over Temple, Houston and Tulane. The remaining home games after Saturday's clash with Tennessee include contests against new SEC foes South Carolina (Oct. 19) and Alabama (Nov. 23) as well as a non-conference game with Maine (Nov. 2).
Nikco Sports says its footballs are crafted with the finest materials and are built to withstand the test of time as a tangible representation of the Sooners’ championship pedigree.
Each football comes with an individually numbered Certificate of Authenticity, ensuring its genuine connection to Oklahoma’s rich heritage.
