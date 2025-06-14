Next Man Up: Oklahoma is Leaning on Experience to Replace Danny Stutsman
It’s hard to discern if Danny Stutsman’s loss will be bigger on the field or off it.
The OU linebacker was named a Butkus Award finalist last year, and he earned All-SEC First Team honors and he was named a first team All-American by the Walter Camp Foundation and American Football Coaches Association while earning second team All-American honors from the Associated Press, the Football Writers Association of American and Sporting News.
Stutsman was second in snaps on Oklahoma’s defense in 2024, and he finished with 109 total tackles, one sack and eight tackles for loss.
And still, the hardest thing for Brent Venables to replace might be Stutsman’s leadership behind the scenes.
Thankfully, Venables has brought along a pair of linebackers who are ready to step in.
Kip Lewis emerged in the back half of the 2023 season and continued to take steps forward alongside Stutsman in 2024.
He finished last year with 65 tackles, four tackles for loss, a pair of pick sixes to down both Auburn and Alabama and a pass breakup.
Lewis arrived in Norman at the same time as fellow linebacker Kobie McKinzie, and the duo have grown into more vocal leaders in the locker room while getting more playing time over the past two years.
“(I) felt like we grew up a lot,” Lewis said at he end of spring. “Lot of different new pieces, coaching wise and with me, new linebackers coach. Felt like we grew a lot. Can get better.”
New inside linebackers coach Nate Dreiling will get to rotate McKinzie and Sammy Omosigho, who bounced inside after playing cheetah linebacker the past two years, alongside Lewis.
Lewis and McKinzie have helped all of OU’s new pieces, from Dreiling to Oklahoma State transfer Kendal Daniels, get acclimated throughout the spring.
“They know the defense in and out,” Daniels said. “So talking to those guys and them helping me with calls and my routine and everything. When I first came in, those guys took me under their arms and really took care of me and taught me the ropes.”
McKinzie’s voice has also helped Omosigho adapt to the new position.
“Kobie to me, he’s one of the smartest people I know on the football field,” Omosigho said. “I can ask him for any type of question and he would probably have the answer to it. So he’s taking that next role, taking that next step to be a leader. He’s doing a good job.”
And there’s still plenty of room for growth.
McKinzie finished 2024 with 30 tackles, three tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and a pass breakup.
Omosigho added another 39 tackles, five tackles for loss and a forced fumble.
Lewis has shown the ability to play sideline-to-sideline, as has Omosigho, and McKinzie adds another level of physicality to Oklahoma’s spine up the middle.
But even with Stutsman moving on to the New Orleans Saints, he’s still made sure to check in and ensure that the guys that were behind him are in the best possible position to flourish in 2025.
“Me and Danny talk… all the time,” Omosigho said. “And I’ve been asking a bunch of questions trying to soak up all the information I can from him. He’s been an amazing help. He’s been there every step.”