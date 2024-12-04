NSD: Oklahoma Adds Quarterback Jett Niu to 2025 Recruiting Class
Bedlam football is supposed to be dormant. Not today.
Oklahoma has landed its 2025 quarterback, and all the Sooners had to do to pull it off was flip an Oklahoma State commit.
Jett Niu, a consensus 3-star prospect from Lehi, UT, near Salt Lake City, committed to OSU on Sept. 6.
But on Wednesday — National Siging Day and the first day of the early signing period — the Sooners received Niu’s signature a day after OU and new offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle offered him.
Niu had visited Arbuckle at Washington State in April and seemed impressed with the Cougars.
Niu had 11 Division offers, according to his 247 Sports profile, including Arizona and Washington State.
At Lehi, Liu completed 65.3 percent of his passes and threw for 2,812 yards and 31 touchdowns with 10 interceptions as a junior and completed 57.2 percent of his throws for 2,857 yards and 29 TDs with 10 interceptions as a senior, according to MaxPreps.
According to ESPN, Niu is the No. 67 quarterback prospect in the nation and the No. 19 prospect in Utah. 247 Sports ranks him No. 80 among QBs nationally and No. 16 in Utah, while On3 ranks him 111th among quarterbacks and 18th in the state. Rivals ranks him No. 10 among all prospects in Utah, but does not rate him nationally as a quarterback.
Niu’s arrival in Norman offsets the decommitment of Dallas-area prospect Kevin Sperry. Sperry verbally committed to OU in March 2023, when Jeff Lebby was coaching OU quarterbacks. That job has now changed three times, however, and Sperry flipped his commitment to Florida State on Nov. 21.
Sperry was the Sooners’ first commit in the 2025 class, pledging before OU even had a 2024 commit. Sperry played at three high schools as an OU recruit, going from Rock Hill, TX, to Midwest City, OK, to Denton, TX.
OU also has a verbal commitment from 2026 quarterback Jaden O’Neal out of California. The 6-3, 200-pound O’Neal is a consensus 4-star prospect out of Narbonne High School in Harbor City, CA. 247 Sports ranks O’Neal No. 6 in the nation, according to its Composite rankings. The 247 Rankings put him at No. 12 among QBs, No. 187 overall, and No. 23 in California, while Rivals ranks him No. 4 among QBs in the 2025 class, No. 54 overall and No. 10 in California. According to On3, O’Neal is ranked the No. 16 quarterback, No. 201 overall and No. 18 in California. ESPN ranks him No. 7 among QBs, No. 63 nationally and No. 11 in California.
O’Neal committed to OU on June 24. His father, Jerren, told Sooners On SI recently his son remains committed to the Sooners despite a recent unofficial visit to Colorado.
“We’re still committed,” Jerren said. “There is no flip watch. None of that stuff, man. We don’t operate like that, man.
“I wanted him to see how Shedeur (Sanders) works,” Jerren said. “It wasn’t like we were gonna try to go to school there. I mean, that’s an uncertain thing over there, but I wanted him to see first hand and look at what I believe is the best quarterback in the country, in my opinion. I took him to watch (Sanders) play. That’s all that was, man.”