Oklahoma Sweeps This Week's SEC Basketball Awards

By OU Media Relations

NORMAN — Oklahoma women’s basketball claimed a share of both SEC weekly honors on Tuesday, as Raegan Beers was named Player of the Week and Aaliyah Chavez earned her fourth overall and third consecutive Freshman of the Week honor.

Beers shared Player of the Week honors with Texas' Madison Booker, while Chavez split Freshman of the Week recognition with Tennessee's Mia Pauldo.

Beers, OU's All-American center, collected her first SEC Player of the Week honor of the season and a league-leading fourth of her career after guiding the Sooners to wins over Little Rock and No. 23 Oklahoma State. The senior averaged 24.0 points on 67 percent shooting, 13.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.0 block per game.

She opened the week with a dominant 26-point, 15-rebound double-double in just 23 minutes against Little Rock during a 55-point OU victory, adding a career-high five assists. In Saturday's in-state rivalry matchup against No. 23 Oklahoma State, Beers finished with 22 points on 10 of 14 shooting while recording 12 rebounds, two blocks and two steals in a 22-point Sooner win. Beers now leads the nation with nine double-doubles, including a country-best seven with at least 20 points, and has posted eight double-doubles in her last nine games.

Chavez earned her fourth SEC Freshman of the Week honor, the most in the league, becoming the first Sooner since Courtney Paris to receive four or more freshman weekly honors from a conference. Paris set the program record with nine such honors. The guard averaged 17.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.0 steals per game on the week.

Against Little Rock, Chavez shot 82 percent from the floor while scoring 20 points to go with three steals, three rebounds, one block and one assist. She did not miss from inside the 3-point line, finishing 9 of 11 from the field. On Saturday against No. 23 Oklahoma State, Chavez totaled 15 points and posted career highs in rebounds with seven and assists with six while matching a career best with three steals.

Her performance against the Cowgirls made her the first true freshman in at least five years to record 15 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals against a ranked opponent. Chavez continues to lead all true freshmen in scoring at 18.8 points per game this season.

The Sooners, riding the second-longest win streak in program history at 10 games, return to action on Dec. 22 when they close the non-conference slate against North Carolina Central. Tipoff is set for noon at Lloyd Noble Center.

SEC play opens on Jan. 1 as Oklahoma travels to College Station, Texas, to face Texas A&M.