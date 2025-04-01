Observations From Oklahoma's Open Practice on Tuesday
Local media were permitted to watch the opening 30 minutes of practice on Tuesday as the Sooners turned the calendar to April.
Oklahoma opened Tuesday’s practice to local media for about 30 minutes. Here are observations from Sooners on SI’s Ryan Chapman and John Hoover, who were present.
- Defensive back Eli Bowen was still standing off to the side and was not participating in drills, but he was out of his boot and into a soft brace on his left ankle.
- Defense back Peyton Bowen was not participating in individual drills for the first 30 minutes of practice, but he was running off to the side alongside wide receiver KJ Daniels.
- Defensive end Marvin Jones Jr. was fully dressed, but he was not participating in individual drills.
- Gracen Halton broke down the huddle as the Sooners finished stretching before the offense and defense participated in 1-on-1 drills.
- Freshman receiver Elijah Thomas got a nice release and made a catch against Jacobe Johnson in those drills.
- Arkansas transfer Isaiah Satenga also was able to break free of his defender, Kendal Daniels, to make a touchdown catch in the back corner of the end zone.
In offensive line versus defensive line work, Michael Fasusi repelled Adepoju Adebawore to win the rep.
- Jacob Sexton had a nice rep against R Mason Thomas, and Jake Taylor also was able to keep Danny Okoye from coming inside to disrupt the rep.
- Offensive guard Febechi Nwaiwu held up well against a spin move from Halton.
- When the team dispersed to move into individual drills, former OU defensive end Ethan Downs was with the defensive ends in workout clothes to offer a helping hand. It also looked like he was taking mental reps as he prepares for the NFL Draft at the end of the month.
- Troy Everett was vocal throughout the entirety of the offensive line’s individual drills. He was quick to take freshmen aside and correct technique before releasing the young guys back into the drills. Bill Bedenbaugh was vocal as always leading the group, while Kevin Wilson served as another pair of experienced eyes to correct technique.
- Freshman running back Tory Blaylock looks to be the group's most fluid athlete in space during the limited pass catching drills that DeMarco Murray was putting his position group through.
