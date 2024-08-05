All Sooners

Observations From Oklahoma's Second Week of Fall Practice

Oklahoma opened up a 20-minute portion of practice to local media members on Monday morning.

Ryan Chapman, Bryce McKinnis, Dekota Gregory, John E. Hoover, Randall Sweet

David Stone (0) runs drills during an Oklahoma football practice in Norman, Okla., on Friday, April 12, 2024.
Oklahoma opened the first 20 minutes of practice to local media members on Monday. Sooners on SI had five reporters present to observe the early portions of OU’s fourth fall practice.

  • Ethan Downs broke down the huddle as the team moved into drills. He then damaged and potentially broke the foam dummy on the sled.
  • During the initial individual session, quarterbacks and running backs were working on a rapid-fire succession of handoffs. After one quick round, starting QB Jackson Arnold took the snap, turned and had no running back to hand off to. That caused RB coach DeMarco Murray to stop the drill and immediately light into the offending party.
  • This reflects what limited practice time we saw in the sprint, but Zac Alley is in full command of Oklahoma’s linebacker room. Brent Venables left him alone to coach the group through individual drills. 
  • In the tight end session, Baylor transfer Nate Roberts and Southeast Louisiana transfer Bauer Sharp looked like they were getting co-No. 1 reps.
  • Cornerbacks coach Jay Valai worked to up the  intensity with the defensive backs. As the group went through tackling drills, he was on everyone to ramp up the physicality. 
  • Freshman running back Taylor Tatum looked fluid during drills. The older running backs appear to be farther along physically after an entire offseason with Jerry Schmidt. 
  • Damonic Williams was the first defensive tackle up working with Todd Bates. His drill work was quickly used as the example for the rest of the position group as David Stone watched on before taking his turn. 
  • R Mason Thomas, who was on track to win a starting job until sustaining an ankle injury in fall camp last year, looks to have added even more muscle to his upper body to pair with his speed and explosiveness. 
  • Redshirt senior Michael Tarquin received nearly all of the rare praises from OL coach Bill Bedenbaugh during two individual drills for the offensive linemen. Tarquin is a transfer from USC, where he started eight games last season. 
  • Outside of Tarquin, the only other praise that was handed out to offensive linemen was to redshirt freshman Heath Ozaeta, who went right before Tarquin during the drill, during which players popped up against a sled before running to block a teammate who was an acting linebacker. 
  • With individual drills going on all around them, new special teams coach Doug Deakin was in the middle of the field working with Florida State transfer Tyler Keltner on long placekicks.
  • Linebacker Dasan McCullough was wearing a boot on his left foot and had a scooter but still went through stretches with the team.
Ryan Chapman

Bryce McKinnis

Dekota Gregory

John E. Hoover

Randall Sweet

