Oklahoma 2021 Report Card: Linebacker

A lack of consistency and a lack of productivity led to a disappointing season for one of the Sooners' most dynamic and experienced position groups.

Elite level linebacker play means being both productive and reliable.

Oklahoma’s linebackers in 2021 struggled to be both.

Junior Brian Asamoah, senior DaShaun White and junior David Ugwoegbu began the season as the most experienced and dynamic position group on the entire Sooner defense, and yet defensive coordinator Alex Grinch was frustrated on a weekly basis.

“Believe it or not,” Grinch said after the Kansas State game, “we do have a plan for covering the running back out of the backfield.”

That was after K-State’s Deuce Vaughn had another big day catching the football, but it was a recurring theme for the OU linebackers almost every week.

Consistency is key at linebacker, and the Sooners were not consistent despite the group’s nearly eight combined years experience.

Asamoah led the Sooners with 89 tackles, but had just four tackles for loss and one quarterback sack. Still, a switch flipped for Asamoah over the final quarter of the season: after averaging just 6.0 tackles per game over the first nine games, he delivered 14 stops against Baylor, 10 against Iowa State and 12 against Oklahoma State — then opted out of the Alamo Bowl.

Brian Asamoah Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

White was third on the team with 66 stops, but that included just five TFLs and no sacks.

Ugwoegbu — blessed with a 6-foot-5, 248-pound frame on which Grinch hung his ideals for the spot, was sixth on the squad with 49 tackles — just 1.5 for loss and no sacks.

Grinch’s desire to play a lot of people manifested at linebacker, but that was also part of Grinch’s desire to get a look at someone else and perhaps peek into the future.

True freshman Danny Stutsman showed plenty of ability and even more enthusiasm, finishing the season with 38 total tackles, 1.5 TFL and one sack even though he missed four games. Consistency for Stutsman should come with experience.

Sophomore Shane Whitter was next with 27 tackles, two TFLs and no sacks. He has loads of ability — coaches say he might be the fastest player on the team — and now has a spring to become intimate with a new scheme.

Over 13 games as a group, the Sooners’ top five linebackers produced four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and zero interceptions to go with two sacks and 14 combined tackles for loss.

Danny Stutsman Kevin Jairaj / USA TODAY Sports

Besides Asamoah’s strong finish, there was one game all season of double-digit tackles (White had 10 against Nebraska).

Asamoah is off to train for the NFL. White hasn’t announced his intentions yet, though he has a year of eligibility if he wants it. Ugwoegbu has options as well.

“With the coaching staff coming in here right now,” White said before the bowl game, “you definitely want to make sure that you weigh out your options thoroughly. C'mon, Coach Venables, he's a mad defensive coach. Obviously something where I'll sit back and (consider) my options on both sides and talk to my family and be able to get somewhere where I'm 100 percent comfortable and behind the decision that I choose.”

With Stutsman, Whitter and a promising young group behind them, another year in the Sooners’ starting lineup with serve White and Ugwoegbu well.

Grading the Linebackers

Hoover: D+

Chapman: B

Callaway: C-

Linebackers GPA: 1.999 (on a 4.0 scale)