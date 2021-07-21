Sports Illustrated home
Oklahoma 2023 5-Star ATH Target Makai Lemon Sets Commitment Date

The Los Alamitos, CA native is a high school teammate of recent Sooners quarterback commit Malachi Nelson.
Fresh off of Oklahoma landing the crown jewel of their 2023 recruiting class in quarterback Malachi Nelson on Sunday, his top-prospect high school teammate is ready to announce his next landing spot as well.

5-star athlete Makai Lemon out of Los Alamitos High School in Los Alamitos, CA announced on Wednesday that he will be locking in his college commitment in just a couple of weeks on August 7.

Among the finalists for Lemon’s services are Oklahoma, USC, Georgia, Michigan, Florida, Texas and Alabama.

Lemon is rated the No. 4 athlete in the country in 247Sports’ composite rankings and would be expected to play wide receiver in Norman to form a stellar duo with Nelson and further their on-field relationship into the next level.

Should the Sooners find a way to land Lemon, they would have both the No. 1 and No. 2 recruits in the 2023 class from the state of California with both he and Nelson - a truly astonishing accomplishment by Lincoln Riley should it come to fruition. Lemon has held an offer from Oklahoma for several months now with the offer officially coming down in February.

Lemon has five stars in front of his name and the ranking he does for a reason, he is an elite athlete who is poised to do big things at the next level. When adding in the fact he already has a repertoire with Nelson that will only continue to grow, he would be a slam dunk pickup for the Sooners if they can bring him in. 

