Oklahoma 2023 Signing Day: QB Jackson Arnold

Jackson Arnold

Hometown: Denton, TX

Height: 6-1

Weight: 205

Position: QB

School: Denton Guyer

Evaluation: Jeff Lebby appears to have landed a gem as the centerpiece of the 2023 class. Throughout 2022, quarterback Jackson Arnold has climbed the recruiting rankings as a result of both his ability to throw the football and pick up yards on the ground. Playing for a star-studded Denton Guyer team in Texas, Arnold put on a show week after week with a dizzying array of throws. Able to push the ball down field as well as in the short and intermediate passing game over the middle of the field, Arnold kept opposing secondaries guessing where the ball was coming next. Far from a statue, Arnold is mobile and was also hard to bring down in the open field due to his larger frame. Arnold also thrived when competing amongst the country’s best quarterbacks, taking home the Elite 11 Finals MVP this past summer.

