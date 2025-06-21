Oklahoma 2025 Football Opponent Preview: Kent State Golden Flashes
Oklahoma’s fourth non-conference game comes against a squad that was historically bad in 2024.
Kent State, battling the Sooners on Oct. 4, was the first team to go winless in a full, 12-game schedule since 2019 last year. The Golden Flashes haven’t defeated an NCAA Division I FBS opponent since 2022 and are desperately seeking any form of improvement.
Here’s what to know about Kent State:
2024 recap
Kent State’s second game of the year was a sign of things to come.
The Golden Flashes lost 23-17 to Saint Francis (PA), which competes at the FCS level. The Red Flash were a middling FCS team in their own right, finishing 4-7 in 2024.
That was one of only two one-score losses for the Golden Flashes last year and one of only two games where their opponent scored fewer than 20 points.
After that, it was drubbing after drubbing.
Kent State finally kept it close against a MAC foe midway through the season, losing 37-35 to Ball State in their most respectable performance.
Kent State retained coach Kenni Burns after the season, but the Golden Flashes fired him in the offseason, due to violations of his contract, which allegedly included his use of a personal credit card.
Key returners
QB Devin Kargman (Jr.), WR Dashawn Martin (So.), WR Jay Jay Etheridge (So.), DB Tevin Tucker (So.), LB Mason Woods (Sr.), LB Nylan Brown (So.).
Notable transfer portal additions
QB CJ Montes (Fordham), DL Jelani Davis (Southern), Jordan Nubin (Minnesota), DE Jamond Mathis (Southern Illinois).
Strengths
There’s not a whole lot to put in this section, but the Golden Flashes largely played clean football last year. They averaged just 36.2 penalty yards per game, which was best in the MAC.
Kent State’s kickers were also perfect on extra points, going 20-for-20.
Weaknesses
Both offensively and defensively, the Golden Flashes were atrocious last year.
Kent State averaged just 13.9 points per game, the second lowest average among FBS programs. The Golden Flashes were dead last in total offense, logging just 233.3 total yards per contest.
Defensively, the Golden Flashes surrendered 44.1 points and 516 total yards per game, both of which were the worst at the FBS level.
Kent State finished last place in the MAC in several other measures: rushing offense (76.9 yards per game), rushing defense (264.9 yards allowed per game), passing offense (156.3 yards per game) and field-goal percentage (55.6%).
The Golden Flashes completed just 47.3% of their passes and averaged 2.4 yards per carry.
How do the Tigers match up with OU?
Even with Temple — a 3-9 squad last year — and FCS foe Illinois State on the schedule, the non-conference finale against Kent State is likely the Sooners’ easiest game in 2025.
The Golden Flashes didn’t have an identity on offense, defense and special teams a year ago. Plus, they will be led by an interim head coach, Mark Carney.
New offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle will have the chance to be creative in this one, with the Golden Flashes having no answer for passing or running plays in 2024.
Montes, who transferred from Fordham in the offseason, should give the Golden Flashes a bit of an offensive lift. He has started 17 games between stints at New Mexico and Fordham, earning second-team All-Patriot League honors in 2023.
Still, Oklahoma shouldn’t have any trouble against Kent State. The Sooners’ starters will likely be rested before halftime, with the Red River Rivalry game against Texas just one week later.