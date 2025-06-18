Oklahoma 2025 Football Opponent Preview: Michigan Wolverines
After hosting an FCS opponent in Week 1, the Sooners will battle a blue-blood in Week 2.
Oklahoma’s second game is against Michigan, which won the national championship two seasons ago. The Wolverines went 8-5 in 2024, their first season under coach Sherrone Moore.
Here’s what to know about the Wolverines:
2024 recap
Michigan saw a mass exodus after winning the 2023 national title, with coach Jim Harbaugh, quarterback J.J. McCarthy and running back Blake Corum all departing.
Early in 2024, the Wolverines struggled to adjust.
They blew out Fresno State in Week 1 before losing 31-12 at Texas the next week. Michigan then won three games in a row over Arkansas State, USC and Minnesota.
The Wolverines lost four of their next five games, bringing them to .500.
Michigan, though, ended the season exceptionally. The Wolverines crushed Northwestern before beating eventual national champion Ohio State to close the regular season.
They capped off the season with a 19-13 win over No. 11 Alabama in the ReliaQuest Bowl to finish 8-5.
Key returners
WR Kendrick Bell (So.), WR Peyton O’Leary (Sr.), TE Max Bredeson (Sr.), DE Derrick Moore (Sr.), DB Zeke Berry (Jr.), DB Jyaire Hill (So.), DB Rod Moore (Sr.)., DL Rayshaun Benny (Sr.).
Notable transfer portal additions
RB Justice Haynes (Alabama), DL Tre Williams (Clemson), DL Damon Payne (Alabama), WR Donaven McCulley (Indiana), LB Troy Bowles (Georgia).
Strengths
Michigan had one of the Big Ten’s better defenses last year.
The Wolverines allowed 307 total yards per game, which was fifth best in the conference. They were particularly stout in stopping opposing backs, allowing just 90.7 rushing yards per game, the third-best mark in the Big Ten.
READ MORE OKLAHOMA SOONERS
- OU Basketball: Oklahoma Unveils 2025-26 Women’s Basketball SEC Opponents
- OU Softball: Former Oklahoma Outfielder Transfers to Nebraska
- Oklahoma 2025 Football Opponent Preview: Illinois State Redbirds
Michigan also won the games it was supposed to win last year, which is a sign of strong coaching.
Four of Michigan’s five losses came against ranked foes, with the Washington game being the exception — and that game was at Husky Stadium, one of the most raucous non-SEC environments.
The Wolverines won three games against ranked foes, beating USC, Ohio State and Alabama.
Weaknesses
Michigan has long been a run-first team, but the Wolverines’ passing game was particularly stagnant in 2025.
Averaging 129.1 passing yards per game, Michigan was last in the Big Ten in passing offense and 130th out of 134 FBS teams nationally.
The Wolverines were more productive on the ground, averaging 157.2 yards per game to finish in the top half of the Big Ten. But their three leading rushers from 2024 — Kalel Mullings, Donovan Edwards and Alex Orji — all either graduated or transferred. Others will need to step up for Michigan to replicate its productivity on the ground.
How do the Wolverines match up with OU?
Michigan enters 2025 with serious momentum after beating Ohio State and Alabama to end 2024.
The biggest question for the Wolverines is at quarterback: true freshman Bryce Underwood is expected to be Michigan’s Week 1 starter.
Underwood was the No. 1 player in the Class of 2025, per 247Sports. He had a 32-6 touchdown-interception ratio in his last season of high school football.
If he’s as good as his rating, that will make Michigan’s offense much more versatile. But that’s a big ‘if,’ considering most highly ranked quarterbacks take time to develop at the Power Four level.
This game will also be a litmus test to see how much OU’s offense has actually improved.
With new quarterback John Mateer and offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle, the Sooners’ offense will look much different in 2025. That’s much needed after the Sooners averaged just 175.8 passing yards a year ago.
It may take time to click, though, especially against a defense like Michigan’s.
The Wolverines are loaded with future NFL talent on the defensive side, and that will likely force the Sooners to get creative offensively.
It’s truly tough to predict the flow of this game.
It could very realistically be a first-to-15 game. Or it could be a shootout if the offenses reach their high expectations.