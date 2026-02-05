Oklahoma Optimistic for the Future as SEC Announces Most Recent Revenue Distribution

The money is coming for Oklahoma. But the Sooners will still have to wait a year to reap the financial rewards of joining the Southeastern Conference.

The league announced its 2024-25 revenue distribution on Thursday — in excess of $1 billion, or about $72 million per member.

That is, for the 14 full-year members — which Oklahoma and Texas were not.

The Sooners and Longhorns’ revenue distribution for fiscal year 2025 is $2.6 million for OU and $12.6 million for UT. Texas got more because of its College Football Playoff appearance while OU’s postseason contribution was the Armed Forces Bowl.

The total distribution includes $37.4 million retained by universities that participated in 2024-25 College Football Playoff and bowl games.

Next year, for fiscal year 2026, both SEC newcomers will be counted as full members and will receive the full member’s share — which is projected to be more than this year's average of $72 million.

This year’s distribution represents an increase of more than $200 million compared to 2023-24, during which the conference distributed $808.4 million.

“The SEC’s annual revenue sharing allows member universities to support elite athletics programs, including sustained and meaningful investment in women’s and Olympic sports that enhances opportunities and strengthens resources, while advancing the academic and athletic aspirations of thousands of student-athletes,” Sankey said.

“As college athletics continues to undergo significant change, SEC universities are well positioned to deliver new financial benefits for student-athletes while continuing to offer a transformative, life-changing college experience, including debt-free education and comprehensive support in coaching, training, academics, healthcare, mental wellness, nutrition, life skills, and post-eligibility medical coverage.”

The $72.4 million per school average is approximately $18.6 million above the 2023-24 average of $53.8 million per school for members with full year participation.

The total for the 14 schools receiving a full revenue share is comprised of revenue generated from television agreements, post-season bowl games, the College Football Playoff, the SEC Football Championship Game, the SEC Men's Basketball Tournament, and NCAA Championships.

The schools first announced in July 2021 that they would be leaving the Big 12 Conference to join the SEC effective July 2025. But in 2023, that timetable was moved up to July 2024 thanks to OU and Texas agreeing to pay the Big 12 a combined $100 million to forfeit their future media rights and leave early.

For context, the SEC in 2019 distributed about $44.6 million to its members, while OU ($41.97 million) and Texas ($41.27 million) — which was down for the second year in a row for Big 12 schools.



In FY 2020, the SEC stayed at around $45.5 million per school, while the Big 12 dipped to $34.5 million each.

The SEC contributed to this report.