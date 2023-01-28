Skip to main content

Oklahoma Adds Local Legacy From Carl Albert High School

Reed DeQuasie announced he'll be the latest DeQuasie to don the Crimson and Cream next season.

Oklahoma continued to bolster its in-state tally this week.

Reed DeQuasie, nephew of former OU linebacker Brent DeQuasie, committed to the Sooners on Thursday.

Unlike a majority of his family, Reed DeQuasie finished his high school career at Carl Albert High School, not Midwest City, before making the move to Norman.

Carl Albert won the Oklahoma 5A State Championship this year, beating out McAlester.

Despite suffering an early injury, DeQuasie was still productive for his team. 

Per MaxPreps, DeQuasie threw for 511 yards while completing 31-of-49 passes, also throwing for five touchdowns and no interceptions. He also added 674 yards and seven touchdowns on 81 carries.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

On the other side of the ball, DeQuasie was credited with 28 total tackles, one quarterback sack and an interception.

DeQuasie is expected to join the program as a preferred walk-on. 

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Get your OU tickets from SI Tickets HERE.

In This Article (1)

Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma Sooners

Makari Vickers
Football

Oklahoma Early Enrollees: Why Makari Vickers is Perfect for OU's Transition to the SEC

By John E. Hoover
Taylor Heim edit
Football

Oklahoma Lands Commit from In-State Linebacker Taylor Heim

By John E. Hoover
1-27-2023 Jalen Hill (Pre-Alabama)
Men's Basketball

WATCH: Oklahoma F Jalen Hill Press Conference

By Josh Callaway
1-27-2023 Porter Moser (Pre-Alabama)
Men's Basketball

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Porter Moser Press Conference

By Josh Callaway
OU Practice - Jackson Sumlin
Football

Former Oklahoma TE Announces Transfer Destination

By John E. Hoover
Erik McCarty 2
Football

Early Enrollees: DB Erik McCarty Has Time to Grow Into Any Number of Roles

By John E. Hoover
Drew Batt-Brent Venables
Football

Oklahoma Gets Commitment from Versatile Panhandle OL

By John E. Hoover
Reed Lindsey edit
Football

Oklahoma DL Enters Transfer Portal

By John E. Hoover