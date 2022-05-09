Oklahoma Adds Pittsburgh Transfer QB Davis Beville

Beville completed 22 of 32 career passes with the Panthers for 237 yards and one touchdown in the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Brent Venables said Oklahoma needed a quarterback, and he delivered on that vow.

The Sooners added Pittsburgh transfer signal-caller Davis Beville on Monday, bringing him in to be the apparent backup to starter Dillon Gabriel.

Beville committed to Pittsburgh as a 3-star prospect in the class of 2019, redshirting his first season with the Panthers.

In 2020, he appeared in six games completing five of his ten passes for 30 yards.

Last season, Beville got run in three games, playing extensively in the Peach Bowl against Michigan State after starter Kenny Pickett opted out of the game and backup Nick Patti went down with an injury.

On the afternoon against the Spartans, he completed 14 of 18 passes for 149 yards with his lone career touchdown toss.

On March 24, Beville elected to test the market in the transfer portal, eventually now landing with the Sooners who were in desperate need of an addition to the quarterback room.

Behind Gabriel, the Sooners have essentially no collegiate experience with walk-on Ralph Rucker, former Penn State transfer Micah Bowens and true freshman Nick Evers being the previous leading candidates for the No. 2 spot.

Now, Beville comes to Norman very likely expecting to be the second in command to Gabriel once the season starts next fall.