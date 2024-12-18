Oklahoma Adds Second Transfer Portal WR of the Day

All Sooners

Keontez Lewis began his career at UCLA and was in the rotation at Wisconsin but eventually transferred to Southern Illinois.

Oklahoma is replenishing its wide receiver stock at a rapid pace.

The Sooners landed a commitment Wednesday from wideout Keontez Lewis.

Lewis played previously at Southern Illinois after beginning his college career at UCLA and playing two years at Wisconsin.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound Lewis hails from East St. Louis, IL, where he was a 3-star prospect at East St. Louis High School, according to 247 Sports, ESPN and Rivals. On3 rated Lewis as a 4-star prospect.

For the Salukis this season, Lewis registered 49 receptions for 813 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 16.6 yards per catch. 

He caught one pass for 12 yards in 2023 and 20 passes for 313 yards and three TDs in his two seasons in Madison. As a true freshman at UCLA in 2021, Lewis played in 11 games but didn’t log any offensive statistics.

According to Pro Football Focus, Lewis played 520 total snaps this season at FCS Southern Illinois — 515 on offense. He ranked fifth this year in the Missouri Valley Conference with 73.9 yards per  game, 11th in receptions and seventh in receiving yards.

He wasn’t injured, but played just six snaps at Wisconsin in 2023.

In 2022, Lewis played 348 total offensive snaps for the Badgers and seemed to be on his way to a productive career in Madison. Instead, Luke Fickell took over as head coach and Lewis fell out of the rotation the following season.

In 2021, Lewis played 213 total snaps as a UCLA rookie, including 208 on offense.

Earlier in the day on Wednesday, OU landed a commitment from Arkansas-Pine Bluff transfer wideout Javonnie Gibson.

OU now has four commitments through the transfer portal, including punter Jacob Ulrich and offensive lineman Luke Baklenko.

The Sooners have lost 25 players so far since the portal opened last Monday, including six wide receivers: Jaquaize Pettaway, Nic Anderson, J.J. Hester, Jalil Farooq, Andrel Anthony and Brenen Thompson.

The winter transfer portal window is open from Dec. 9-28. The spring window is open from April 16-25.

Players do not have to know their destination by Dec. 28, they just have to be in the portal when the window closes to retain immediate eligibility. The spring portal window runs from April 16-25, 2025.

