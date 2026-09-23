Oklahoma Adds Two-Sport Star in 2028 Class

Oklahoma’s run on 2028 recruits continued on Wednesday.

The Sooners landed a verbal pledge from Colton Fitzgibbon, per Rivals reporter Hayes Fawcett.

BREAKING: Class of 2028 WR and CF Colton Fitzgibbon has Committed to Oklahoma, he tells me for @Rivals



The dual-sport athlete has the fastest 60 yard dash in country with a time of 6.26



“Blessed and honored to become part of the family, Boomer Sooner!”https://t.co/iQGqkN7UD3 pic.twitter.com/7toj6kp9XL — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) September 23, 2026

Fitzgibbon is a two-sport star, playing both receiver on the football field as well as starring on the baseball diamond.

The 6-foot-0, 170-pound product of Danville, Calif., is rated a 3-star recruit by both the 247Sports Composite Ranking and by Rivals.

Fitzgibbon’s calling card is his speed, something that attracted many programs across the country.

He holds football offers from Oregon, California, Oregon State and New Mexico.

He announced his OU offer on Aug. 22.

Fitzgibbon is the fourth member of the Sooners’ 2028 class.

On Tuesday, Oklahoma landed linebacker Jay Schell.

Earlier this month, OU added a local product in Bixby High School tight end Connor Arant.

That duo joined quarterback Trey Tagliaferri, who was Oklahoma’s first addition in the 2028 recruiting class.

Arant is graded as a 4-star prospect by 247Sports. Tagliaferri is a 3-star recruit in 247Sports’ rankings, and the Oradell, N.J., product committed to OU during the summer.

The addition of Fitzgibbon vaulted the Sooners to No. 4 in 247Sports’ 2028 recruiting rankings.

OU is currently holding strong in the 2027 class, too.

The Sooners have 27 verbal commitments in the 2027 class, headlined by 5-star defensive back Gabriel Osbourne Jr., 5-star offensive tackle Kaeden Penny, elite tight end Seneca Driver, linebacker Cooper Witten and offensive tackle Cooper Hackett.

The Sooners currently have a pair of receivers committed in the 2027 class.

Broken Bow, Okla., product Greydon Howell committed to Oklahoma back in March. He's a 5-11, 170-pound recruit that is rated as a 3-star prospect. In June, the Sooners also added Malahn Green.

Green is a 5-10, 178-pound recruit from St. Louis.

As for Oklahoma’s 2026 squad, the Sooners are 2-1. OU opened the season with a 51-0 win over UTEP before losing 17-10 to Michigan on the road. Oklahoma then escaped against New Mexico with a 14-6 win on Saturday.

The Sooners will battle Georgia on the road as 14-point underdogs on Saturday.

This weekend's matchup with the Bulldogs, which represents OU's first-ever trip to Athens and will be only the second time the two programs have met on the football field, will kick off at 2:30 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on ESPN.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.