Oklahoma Lands 2028 Quarterback Trey Tagliaferri

Oklahoma has its 2027 class nearly wrapped up. Now they move towards the class of 2028.

On July 1 per a report by Rivals' Hayes Fawcett, 2028 four-star Trey Tagliaferri decommitted from Notre Dame. Tagliaferri had committed to the Irish the previous week.

Now, Tagliaferri has made a verbal commitment to the Sooners — marking their first commit for the class of 2028. This was first reported by Fawcett.

BREAKING: Four-Star QB Trey Tagliaferri has Committed to Oklahoma, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’2 190 QB originally committed to Notre Dame on June 25th before decommitting two days ago



“All glory to God, Boomer Sooner”https://t.co/svST0ojDuD pic.twitter.com/rZoB5q2mMJ — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 3, 2026

Tagliaferri is a four-star quarterback according to Rivals and a three-star per 247Sports — who has him listed as the No. 19 quarterback in the country, and the No. 14 composite. Rivals lists him as the No. 13 quarterback and a top-250 recruit in the country.

Bergen Catholic's Trey Tagliaferri (12) warms up on the field before a Non-Public, Group A semifinal football game between Don Bosco and Bergen Catholic at Granatell Stadium in Ramsey on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A native of Colts Neck, NJ, Tagliaferri has led Bergen Catholic private school by completing 131 of 211 passes for 2,215 yards and 29 touchdowns to only three interceptions. He played all 11 games as a sophomore.

For his efforts, he was named to the 2025 N.J. Football All-State third-team as well as being named to the Jersey Sports Zone’s Non-Public, All-Bergen County first-team and the Super Football All-Division first-team.

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Tagliaferri will follow the class of 2027 quarterback, Jamison Roberts — a four-star talent out of Saralnad, AL. Roberts has been a firm verbal commit to Jim Nagy, Brent Venables and Ben Arbuckle since the Sooners identified him early in the recruiting process.

Four-star quarterback Bowe Bentley is beginning his first summer workout in the program. He participated during Oklahoma's spring practices behind John Mateer and backup Whitt Newbauer alongside Jett Niu. Bentley struggled during Oklahoma's spring game but impressed his coaches and teammates through the spring.

The 6-2, 190-pound passer chose to take his talents to Norman over schools like Penn State, Rutgers, Alabama and his former committed school in South Bend, IN. He becomes Arbuckle's third committed quarterback to the Sooners out of high school since being named offensive coordinator in December of 2024.

Oklahoma last signed a player out of the state of New Jersey in the class of 2023 when offensive lineman Logan Howland committed to the Sooners. Howland played three seasons, starting in a handful of games in 2024, with OU before transferring to Virginia Tech over the winter of 2026.

Oklahoma offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle oversees one of the Brent Venables Football Camps. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

In total, Oklahoma has had 13 players from the state of New Jersey.