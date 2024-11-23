Oklahoma-Alabama: LIVE In-Game Observations
NORMAN — Sooners on SI offers real-time observations from Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium throughout Saturday's Senior Night between Oklahoma and the No. 7-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide. Newest posts are at the top. Just keep your browser open and refresh often.
7:22 p.m.
On that last drive, Oklahoma had had gains of 11 yards by Arnold, 9 yards on a shovel pass to Robinson, 6 yards on a check down to Robinson, 28 yards on a keeper by Arnold — followed by three straight zeroes (two incompletions).
Bama leads it 3-0 after one quarter of play.
What a disaster.
— JH
7:20 p.m.
And on a third-and-9 trick play, Brenen Thompson throws a bad ball to Bauer Sharp, who is wide open and adjusts nicely, but drops the ball at the goal line.
And on the next play, Zach Schmit misses a 38-yard field goal wide left.
This OU team can’t stand its own success.
— JH
7:14 p.m.
An obvious oversimplification here, but if Oklahoma’s defense can just kind of defend the line of scrimmage and not have to worry about 20-30 yards downfield, the Sooners have a chance tonight.
But it looks like Milroe and Ryan Williams are, in fact, dialed in.
— JH
7:11 p.m.
After the timeout, Kalen DeBoer elects to kick the field goal on fourth-and-3 from the 4-yard line.
Alabama leads 3-0 with 3:23 left in the first quarter. Getting that Ryan Williams touchdown called back was huge.
— RC
7:08 p.m.
Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer calls timeout before a fourth-and-3 from the 4, 3:27 on the clock.
Other than two completions, Oklahoma’s defense has been fantastic, with three TFLs and two gains of 1 yard.
Long way to go, obviously.
— JH
7:04 p.m.
And it’s Milroe to Ryan Williams for 41 yards and a touchdown. Looks like he stepped out and it will be overturned, but it’s another big pickup for the Tide. Williams turned Eli Bowen around, then stepped out at the 11-yard line and spun inside a tackle attempt by Robert Spears-Jennings.
First down Bama.
— JH
7:01 p.m.
Bama gets the next big play after the 40-yard Robinson run and the Tatum fumble, when Jalen Milroe drops a perfect throw to Germie Bernard on third-and-16 and the Crimson Tide is in OU territory.
— JH
6:58 p.m.
The big run by Robinson is wasted as Taylor Tatum drops the football and loses a fumble. It was a big hit by the Bama defender, but his ball security was simply terrible.
Doesn’t look like Jovantae Barnes is an option, so maybe Robinson actually does get it 30 times. Maybe more.
— JH
6:58 p.m.
Taylor Tatum absorbs what appeared to be a normal hit and just drops the football.
Xavier Robinson set OU’s offense up pretty with a 40-yard rush, and then didn’t get another touch.
I continue to be baffled by DeMarco Murray’s running back rotations.
Alabama takes over at their own 21-yard line.
— RC
6:56 p.m.
It took All-America candidate Malachi Moore to run Xavier Robinson out of bounds at the end of a 40-yard run on Robinson’s first carry of the game.
Give the kid the football. Like 30 times.
— JH
6:51 p.m.
Danny Stutsman’s blitz on third-and-3 forced Milroe to throw the ball quicker than he wanted to, and it arrived on Ryan Williams’ hands a little sooner than he was ready for. Incomplete, punt.
Good stop by the OU defense.
— JH
6:50 p.m.
First Bama snap: Jalen Milroe, meet Danny Stutsman. Stutsman stands him up at the line for no gain.
R Mason Thomas lines up offsides on the next play, however.
— JH
6:49 p.m.
Oklahoma’s starters on defense:
Downs - Williams - Jackson - Thomas
Washington - Stutsman - Lewis
E. Bowen - Bowman - Spears-Jennings - Malone
— RC
6:48 p.m.
Arnold had Brenen Thompson on the slant to the left on third and 6, but threw it behind him. Incomplete, punt.
— JH
6:46 p.m.
The first play is a keep up the middle by Jackson Arnold for a first down. The second play is a keep to the left by Jackson Arnold for 1 yard.
At least he showed good ball security on both.
— JH
6:46 p.m.
Oklahoma’s starters on offense:
Howland - Ozaeta - Everett - Nwaiwu - Brown
Thompson - Sharp - Roberts - Hester
Arnold - Tatum
— RC
6:43 p.m.
Alabama won the toss, it will defer until the second half.
The OU offense rolls first.
— RC
6:28 p.m.
One more Senior Night note: Danny Stutsman flashed the Horns Down one last time before kickoff on Owen Field, and the crowd lost their mind.
— JH
6:27 p.m.
Oklahoma’s Senior Night participants:
WR Jalil Farooq
DB Dez Malone
QB Casey Thompson
K Josh Plaster
OL Branson Hickman
OL Spencer Brown
LS Ethan Lane
OL Michael Tarquin
WR Major Melson
TE Jake Roberts
DL Caiden Woullard
DL Davon Sears
K Tyler Keltner
DL Da’Jon Terry
P Luke Elzinga
K Zach Schmit
DL Ethan Downs
DB Billy Bowman Jr.
LB Danny Stutsman
— RC
6:23 p.m.
As Oklahoma bids goodbye to 18 seniors on this year’s rosters, Brent Venables took a few minutes before kickoff to hand out some individual team awards.
Linebacker Danny Stutsman and safety Billy Bowman are the recipients of this year’s Don Key Award, the highest honor given to the player or players who best exemplifies the many superior qualities of Key, both on the field and in the classroom.
The 2024 Bob Kalsu Award went to offensive lineman Troy Everett and defensive end Ethan Downs. The Kalsu Award is named for former OU all-American tackle Bob Kalsu, who was killed in action during the Vietnam War. The Kalsu Award is bestowed annually to a member of the team who personifies Kalsu’s spirit of leadership, serving as a motivator and role model for his teammates.
The Derrick Shepard Award, presented in memory of former OU walk-on Derrick Shepard, was given to kicker Zach Schmit and punter Luke Elzinga. The Shepard Award is given to a walk-on player who displays extraordinary commitment and leadership during the year.
— JH
6:06 p.m.
Barnes is still going through warmups right alongside Gavin Sawchuk. He’s got a massive ankle tape job, but he doesn’t look overly hobbled.
Good sign for OU’s rushing prospects tonight.
— RC
6:03 p.m.
Right tackle Michael Tarquin is going through the full warmup, unlike against Missouri, but Spencer Brown is warming up with the starters.
— RC
5:50 p.m.
Jovantae Barnes is listed on tonight’s injury report as a game time decision. So no change to OU’s availability status.
Barnes is going through early stages of pregame warmups.
We’re now 54 minutes to kickoff.
— JH