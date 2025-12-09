Why Oklahoma Should Expect WR Isaiah Sategna to Appear on the All-SEC Team

By now, you've been made aware that the 2025 Oklahoma Sooners offense struggled mightily throughout conference play.

That didn't stop receiver Isaiah Sategna from having the most prolific pass-catching season since Marvin Mims' 2022 output. During Oklahoma's second half of its season when John Mateer began his post-surgery struggles, Sategna was the rising tide that lifted the offense's boat.

The track-star transfer from Arkansas finished with an impressive season:

948 receiving yards, tied for second in the SEC with former Sooner Brennan Thompson.

65 receptions, also second in the conference.

Seven touchdowns, tied for third.

Beyond the numbers, Sategna thrust himself into the conversation each week. As Oklahoma's offense began to play second-fiddle to its elite defense and go into conservative mode, Sategna still produced.

In some of OU's biggest games, the Austin, TX, native moved the chains and scored points.

Of Sategna's 948 receiving yards, 505 came against Oklahoma's opponents ranked in the AP Top 25. His explosive plays of 76 yards for a touchdown against Ole Miss and 87 yards for a touchdown against Missouri provided the team with timely jolts of adrenaline.

Perhaps the easiest play he made was the most iconic.

After back-to-back completions to Jaren Kanak against LSU deep in the fourth quarter, the Sooners pushed the tempo, racing to the line and snapping the ball quickly to Mateer. The Tigers were caught flat-footed and blew the coverage, leaving Sategna wide open behind the secondary for a 58-yard touchdown that helped Oklahoma secure a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Sategna’s offensive coordinator, thrilled with the result, pointed back to an earlier play that illustrated why his receiver is such a special player.

Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Isaiah Sategna III (5) makes a touchdown catch during the fourth quarter against the Louisiana State Tigers | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

"My favorite thing about him is his short term memory," Ben Arbuckle said last week. "Against LSU, he dropped a third-down ball in the first quarter and didn’t have a drop again. He doesn’t let a bad play beat him twice. He’s got savvy-ness to his craft."

As the conference begins to release its end-of-season awards expected later today, Sategna is a name to look for on the All-SEC team. Often times when it comes to the Heisman Trophy, there will be discourse about potential winners needing "Heisman moments" to secure the sport's most coveted individual award.

Sategna had moment after moment in 2025. None bigger than his College Football Playoff ticket-punching touchdown catch against LSU — one of the moments coaches and media remember when they jot down names for all-conference performers.