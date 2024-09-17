Oklahoma Approaching SEC Debut ‘Like Every Other Week’
NORMAN — Yes, ESPN College GameDay will be in town. Yes, No. 15-ranked Oklahoma is a touchdown underdog at home for the first time in over 25 years. Yes, the Sooners host No. 6 Tennessee in their most important conference opener this century on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
But if their nerves are racked, they’re denying the world indulgence in their suffering.
“Treat it like every other week,” Sooners fifth-year senior Jake Roberts said Monday inside Memorial Stadium. “Every game is a big week. Temple, to Houston, to Tulane, to Tennessee, to all the way through Alabama, every game, the next game is going to be the biggest game."
Players who spoke during Monday night’s media availability at Memorial Stadium seldom acknowledge the stakes of Saturday’s Southeastern Conference debut (albeit, not by underestimating Tennessee as several spoke to Nico Iamaleava’s competency at quarterback and the Vols' competency at nearly every position). After every generic statement about practice and preparation, one couldn't help but think, Can somebody just admit that this is the biggest game of their life?
“[It's] just another week. Talented group, for sure. Think we’re just ready for a good game. Just prepare every week like it’s the same. The biggest game of the year is the game next,” said offensive lineman Heath Ozaeta.
“I mean, it’s the same thing. We break it down every week. Defend the standard. We’re going to give everybody our best and we know everybody’s going to give us their best,” said noseguard Da’Jon Terry, who spent a couple years on the Vols roster.
Their indifference could be viewed as dismissive or strategic. But if anything, it’s hammering routine — because it doesn’t get easier after Tennessee. In the grand scheme of this season, No. 6 Tennessee is just another week.
“We’re just focused on wash, rinse, repeat. Back to the basics. Mental Monday, and then we’re rolling the rest of the week. Focused on getting better and being ready Saturday,” said Roberts.
Quarrterback Jackson Arnold provided more insight, but even he was hard to crack.
“I don't know the last time 'College GameDay' has been in Norman, that's gonna be a fantastic atmosphere. The fans will be really rowdy, night game too. Just everything's adding up to be a fantastic night,” Arnold said. “For us, it's been the same focus these past couple weeks: Just focusing on what's inside of the locker room. You've got a bunch of external factors that can really alter your mind and your mindset throughout the week, but I think for us, just focusing on us inside the locker room and working it and gelling it with each other during the week, and really focusing and honing in on our game plan."
It may be an exciting time for OU admirers, but the anxiousness for what’s to come must be swelling inside its locker room. Coming off back-to-back wins against Houston and Tulane that were admittedly uninspiring for long stretches, what other reasonable approach can this team take to a docket that includes five games against teams ranked in the top seven over the next eight weeks?
Linebacker Danny Stutsman isn’t concerned that Oklahoma is considered an underdog for once.
“I mean, the mentality is already to try and win the game,” Stutsman said. “So them setting the line like that, OK, now we have to win the game even more? I mean, I think that's kind of not really how you have to think about it. You have to go into every single game like it's the most important, Because it kind of is, you know? If we lose to Temple, it's a pretty important game if you lose that one. I think every single game that you play here, or there, I mean, it's huge. You gotta win every opportunity that you get.”
To his credit, Arnold made a statement that sounded more like gratitude for the occasion than fear of it. That mentality may be more valuable than any other heading into the dog days of SEC play.
“It's awesome," Arnold said. "Regardless of what happens, it's gonna go down in history as Oklahoma's first SEC game. And so being a part of that's really special."