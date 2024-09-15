All Sooners

No. 15 Oklahoma to Host ESPN College GameDay on SEC Debut Against No. 7 Tennessee

The Sooners are 6-4 in their last 10 College GameDay appearances and last hosted in 2020.

Bryce McKinnis

Sep 17, 2011; Tallahassee, FL, USA; ESPN's College GameDay football analyst Lee Corso (left) dons an Oklahoma Sooners hat as his colleague Kirk Herbstreit (right) holds one of Corso's grandkids prior to the start of the Florida State Seminoles college football game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Doak Campbell Stadium. Corso had just predicted the Sooners would defeat the Seminoles. Mandatory Credit: Phil Sears-Imagn Images
NORMAN — ESPN College GameDay, college football’s most endeared game day show, will be in Norman for No. 15 Oklahoma’s SEC debut against No. 7 Tennessee next week, the network announced Saturday evening via Twitter.

Kickoff is set for Saturday, Sep. 7 at 2:30 p.m.

Oklahoma last appeared on College GameDay on Week 6 of 2023 as the 12th-ranked Sooners upset No. 3 Texas 34-30 in Dallas behind Dillon Gabriel’s go-ahead touchdown throw to Nic Anderson in the fourth quarter. Norman last hosted College GameDay in November of 2020 when No. 18 Oklahoma defeated No. 14 Oklahoma State 41-13.

Oklahoma is tied for fourth all-time in College GameDay appearances with 40. With a 27-13 record, the Sooners are third all-time in wins.

The Sooners are 6-4 in their last 10 ESPN College GameDay appearances:

Year

Sooners rank

Score

Opponent

Location

2023

No. 12 Oklahoma

34-30 W

No. 3 Texas

Dallas

2021

No. 6 Oklahoma

55-48 W

No. 21 Texas

Dallas

2020

No. 18 Oklahoma

41-13 W

No. 14 Oklahoma State

Norman

2019

No. 10 Oklahoma

34-31 W

No. 13 Baylor

Waco, Texas

2018

No. 4 Oklahoma

45-34 L

No. 1 Alabama

Miami Gardens, Fla. (CFP Semifinal)

2018

No. 7 Oklahoma

48-45 L

No. 19 Texas

Dallas

2017

No. 2 Oklahoma

54-48 L

No. 3 Georgia

Pasadena, Cal. (CFP Semifinal)

2017

No. 8 Oklahoma

62-52 W

No. 11 Oklahoma State

Stillwater, Okla.

2017

No. 5 Oklahoma

31-16 W

No. 2 Ohio State

Columbus, Ohio

2015

No. 4 Oklahoma

37-17 L

No. 1 Clemson

Miami Gardens, Fla. (CFP Semifinal)

Bryce McKinnis

BRYCE MCKINNIS

Bryce is a contributor for AllSooners and has been featured in several publications, including the Associated Press, the Tulsa World and the Norman Transcript. A Tishomingo native, Bryce’s sports writing career began at 17 years old when he filed his first story for the Daily Ardmoreite. As a student at the University of Central Oklahoma, he worked on several award-winning projects, including The Vista’s coverage of the 2021 UCO cheer hazing scandal. After graduating in 2021, Bryce took his first job covering University of Tulsa and Oral Roberts University sports for the Tulsa World before accepting a role as managing editor of VYPE Magazine in 2022. - UCO Mass Communications/Sports Feature (2019) - UCO Mass Communications/Investigative Reporting (2021) - UCO College of Liberal Arts/Academic presentation, presidential politics and ideology (2021) - OBEA/Multimedia reporting (2021) - Beat Writer, The Tulsa World (2021-2022) - Managing Editor, VYPE Magazine (2022-2023)

