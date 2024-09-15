No. 15 Oklahoma to Host ESPN College GameDay on SEC Debut Against No. 7 Tennessee
NORMAN — ESPN College GameDay, college football’s most endeared game day show, will be in Norman for No. 15 Oklahoma’s SEC debut against No. 7 Tennessee next week, the network announced Saturday evening via Twitter.
Kickoff is set for Saturday, Sep. 7 at 2:30 p.m.
Oklahoma last appeared on College GameDay on Week 6 of 2023 as the 12th-ranked Sooners upset No. 3 Texas 34-30 in Dallas behind Dillon Gabriel’s go-ahead touchdown throw to Nic Anderson in the fourth quarter. Norman last hosted College GameDay in November of 2020 when No. 18 Oklahoma defeated No. 14 Oklahoma State 41-13.
Oklahoma is tied for fourth all-time in College GameDay appearances with 40. With a 27-13 record, the Sooners are third all-time in wins.
The Sooners are 6-4 in their last 10 ESPN College GameDay appearances:
Year
Sooners rank
Score
Opponent
Location
2023
No. 12 Oklahoma
34-30 W
No. 3 Texas
Dallas
2021
No. 6 Oklahoma
55-48 W
No. 21 Texas
Dallas
2020
No. 18 Oklahoma
41-13 W
No. 14 Oklahoma State
Norman
2019
No. 10 Oklahoma
34-31 W
No. 13 Baylor
Waco, Texas
2018
No. 4 Oklahoma
45-34 L
No. 1 Alabama
Miami Gardens, Fla. (CFP Semifinal)
2018
No. 7 Oklahoma
48-45 L
No. 19 Texas
Dallas
2017
No. 2 Oklahoma
54-48 L
No. 3 Georgia
Pasadena, Cal. (CFP Semifinal)
2017
No. 8 Oklahoma
62-52 W
No. 11 Oklahoma State
Stillwater, Okla.
2017
No. 5 Oklahoma
31-16 W
No. 2 Ohio State
Columbus, Ohio
2015
No. 4 Oklahoma
37-17 L
No. 1 Clemson
Miami Gardens, Fla. (CFP Semifinal)