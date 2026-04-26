Oklahoma Assistant Coaches hit Recruiting Trail as Sooners Offer Handful of Prospects

Spring ball wrapped up in Norman this week.

The Sooners had two practices after last Saturday’s spring game, and now spring ball is officially in the rearview mirror. Before OU put a bow on the spring, the Sooners hosted a local prospect at one of their final practices.

Class of 2028 tight end Breck Brady — a native of Bethany, OK — stopped by on Tuesday.

Brady is listed at 6-5 and 240 pounds. He is a 3-star recruit, according to Rivals, while 247Sports has him unranked.

Brady is the son of former OU tight end Rickey Brady, who played four seasons at Oklahoma from 1990 to 1993 and later played in the NFL.

Though Brady isn’t a highly touted prospect yet, the incoming high school junior has already collected several major offers. Some of the notable programs that have offered Brady include Texas A&M, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas Tech, Kansas State and Arkansas.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.

As soon as Oklahoma wrapped up its final spring practices on Wednesday, a couple of its assistants hit the road to check up on their Class of 2027 commits.

Offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle went to Alabama to see quarterback pledge Jamison Roberts.

Appreciate Coach @arbuckle_ben for coming to visit me today! Shoutout to my teammates for coming to get some work in! #BamaSooner #Boomer #LND26 pic.twitter.com/V7uGUiajEy — Jamison Roberts 2027 QB 🏈 (@JamisonERoberts) April 23, 2026

Rivals grades Roberts as a 4-star prospect, while 247Sports has him as a 3-star.

As the starting quarterback at Saraland (AL) High School in 2025, Roberts compiled 4,011 total yards of offense and 58 total touchdowns.

The quarterback earned offers from Georgia, Florida, Auburn and Ole Miss before committing to Oklahoma at the Sooners’ “Future Freaks” junior day event on March 7.

Defensive tackles coach Todd Bates also went southeast to pay a visit to Deven Robertson.

Robertson is a defensive tackle from Hattiesburg, MS, who committed to Oklahoma at the Navy All-American Bowl on Jan. 10. Per 247Sports’ composite rankings, Robertson is a 4-star recruit ranked No. 408 overall in the Class of 2027.

As a junior at Oak Grove High School in 2025, Robertson registered 82 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, eight quarterback hurries and three sacks. He was named the Mississippi Class 7A Region 3 Defensive Player of the Year.

Three new prospects earn offers

The Sooners also sent offers to a handful of recruits.

Class of 2027 long snapper Sam McKeown announced Thursday that he received an offer from Oklahoma.

McKeown hails from Jenks, OK, and is graded as a 5-star long snapper by Kohl’s Kicking. OU’s starting long snapper, Ben Anderson, will play his final college football season in 2026.

Tennessee is the only other school that has offered McKeown so far.

Segun Alexander, a defensive lineman from the 2028 class, revealed his offer from the Sooners on Monday.

Alexander is listed at 6-4 and 285 pounds. He is ranked as a 3-star prospect by Rivals, while 247Sports has not ranked him.

The defensive tackle from Rabun Gap, GA, has already collected offers from Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech and Kansas.

The Sooners also made an early investment by offering Class of 2029 edge rusher Robert Doctor.

Doctor is a Miami native who stands 6-4 and weighs 235 pounds. He played on Miami Southridge High School’s varsity squad as a freshman, finishing his first high school football season with 35 tackles, five tackles for loss, three quarterback hurries, a sack, a forced fumble and a pass breakup.

Neither Rivals nor 247Sports have unveiled their 2029 player rankings yet, but Doctor has earned offers from Miami, Florida State, Texas A&M and Kentucky in addition to Oklahoma.