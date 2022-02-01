Skip to main content

Oklahoma Athletes Hit Record-Tying GPA For Fall Semester

Sooners student-athletes posted a cumulative GPA of 3.19 for the Fall 2021 semester, tying the record set in each of the past two semesters.

Oklahoma student-athletes continue to get it done in the classroom as well as on the field.

The University of Oklahoma announced on Tuesday that Sooners’ athletes across all sports combined for a cumulative GPA of 3.19 for the Fall 2021 semester - tying a record set in each of the past two semesters (Fall 2020 and Spring 2021).

The accomplishment also marked the 20th straight semester in which OU athletes had a cumulative GPA of at least 3.0.

15 of Oklahoma’s 19 athletic teams posted team GPAs of 3.0 or higher with five having their highest ever in men's cross country (3.67), women’s gymnastics (3.71), softball (3.36), women's track and field (3.43; tied) and volleyball (3.67).

Out of 558 student-athletes, 365 of them posted a GPA of at least 3.0 with 90 athletes producing a perfect 4.0.

Oklahoma has also now had their athletic teams have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.10 in seven of the last eight semesters. 

