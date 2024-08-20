Oklahoma Athletics Sets Fundraising Record for Second Time in Three Years
NORMAN – The University of Oklahoma Athletics Department posted record-setting fundraising numbers during the 2023-24 fiscal year, securing $110.3 million in total donations and pledges from July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2024.
OU Athletics’ top four fundraising efforts have come over the last four years. The unprecedented FY24 fundraising performance eclipsed the previous department record of $109 million in FY22. The Sooners raised $79 million in FY23 and $58 million in FY21.
The department’s fundraising push, which, with a goal of $725 million is the most ambitious in OU Athletics history, is part of the university’s $2 billon Lead On campaign and focuses on providing a transformative student-athlete experience and building world-class facilities. Since 2020, OU Athletics has secured over $348 million of the $725 million goal in donations and pledges. The campaign runs through 2027.
“The record support we enjoyed this past year from our alumni and friends was nothing short of astounding,” said OU Vice President and Director of Athletics Joe Castiglione. “Year after year, their generosity amazes me, and our efforts are continually sustained by their investment and belief in our mission. It’s a very exciting time as we transition to the SEC, but we’re also living through, easily, the most disruptive and critical moment in college athletics. We’re beyond fortunate to have supporters who know what it takes to provide a premier experience for our student-athletes and fans, and who continue to step up and ensure we have what we need to do just that. We simply cannot exhaust our gratitude for the role our donors play in creating magical moments for all of Sooner Nation.”
Sooner Club members, who continue to raise the bar as Oklahoma enters the Southeastern Conference, are the driving force behind the future of OU Athletics. During FY24, 17,171 Sooner Club donors, representing all 50 states, invested in OU Athletics initiatives. More than 2,000 new members joined the Sooner Club, marking the largest number of new members in a single year. The 1895 Trust, a new membership society recognizing those who have made philanthropic commitments aimed at enhancing the student-athlete experience was also announced. During the latest fiscal year, the society grew from 179 charter members to 245 members.
The athletics department also secured a record-setting 17 commitments of at least $1 million in FY24, breaking the previous single-year high of 11, set in FY23.
Most notably, Brian and Kim Kimrey of Bartlesville, Okla., pledged a historic $20 million gift to the baseball and football programs in June, marking the largest single commitment in OU Athletics history and bringing their total support to $25.1 million. The Kimrey gift introduced the “Road to Omaha” campaign for OU Baseball supporters. Achieving this $10 million gift challenge to fuel OU's quest to return to the Men's College World Series will be a top priority for the department in the current fiscal year.
With no state appropriations or student fees, private contributions to the Sooner Club serve as a cornerstone to OU Athletics' finances, funding approximately one-third of the department's annual operating budget.
More than 53% of Sooner Club members donated above and beyond seat-related contributions in FY24, marking the third consecutive year that philanthropic giving surpassed required annual-per-seat donations.
In March, Love’s Field, the new home of OU Softball was opened. More than 1,200 donors joined in the mission to create the crown jewel of college softball stadiums. To date, over $37 million has been raised toward the new stadium, achieving the most funding raised for a female-specific facility project in college athletics history.
Renovations of the basketball team areas at the Lloyd Noble Center were completed by updating and modernizing team locker rooms, player and team lounges, team meeting spaces, expanded hydrotherapy and sports medicine areas, recovery areas, fueling stations and welcome areas recognizing the accomplishments of the men’s and women’s programs.
Construction of the Ransom House, the Indoor Golf Performance Facility, Viersen Gymnastics Center and the Wadley Indoor Tennis Pavilion at Headington Family Tennis Center are underway and are anticipated to be completed in the next year.
The OU Athletics Department fundraises to provide a world-class experience for all student-athletes through philanthropic contributions. Pursuing excellence in sport, in the classroom and in life remains at the core of OU Athletics' fundraising vision, and the following student-athlete-focused initiatives are at the forefront of the department's priorities:
Transformative Student-Athlete Experience
$360 million goal // 60.8% has been raised
• Inspiring Champions Fund – Supporting key resources and providing holistic care
• Scholarships – Providing affordable education opportunities
Building World-Class Facilities
$365 million goal // 35.5% has been raised
• Baseball Stadium and Performance Center
• Basketball Team Areas at the Lloyd Noble Center
• Football Facility Projects
• Coe Center and Golf Practice Facility
• Viersen Gymnastics Center
• Wadley Indoor Tennis Pavilion at Headington Family Tennis Center