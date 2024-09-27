Oklahoma-Auburn Preview: Three Keys to the Game
Keep Your Cool
Oklahoma’s first-ever road game in the SEC will be a tough test unto itself.
The Sooners are one of college football’s bluest blue bloods, and an SEC fan base like Auburn’s will be lying in wait to welcome them to Jordan-Hare Stadium’s house of horrors.
Now, Auburn’s actual record at home lately isn’t any good. The Tigers have lost their last four games against Power 4 conference opponents (0-2 at home vs. Cal and Arkansas this year), were blown out last year by New Mexico State at home, and also lost at home to LSU and Georgia last year. In 2022, they lost home games to Arkansas, LSU and Penn State.
OU is taking a young, injury-riddled offense to Auburn, led by a true freshman quarterback.
It’s going to be loud, and it’s going to be chaotic.
But if Michael Hawkins can keep his poise — and if Hawkins can hear his helmet radio, and if the OU offensive line can communicate protections properly, and if the OU receivers can get the snap count — and if everyone can maintain their composure through some early challenges, the truth is that Auburn isn’t a very good football team. They’ll make mistakes. They’ll give away the football, they’ll miss some tackles, and the Sooners' talent will have a chance to prevail.
But Oklahoma needs to weather that early turmoil first.
Make Them Pay
As noted above, Auburn has had a penchant for giving the football away this season. And Oklahoma does love getting gifts.
Auburn has 14 turnovers lost this season — a figure that ranks tied for 132nd and last the nation.
Oklahoma, meanwhile, is one of two teams nationally with 12 takeaways on defense and special teams (tied for first with San Jose State).
Not coincidentally, another OU opponent, Temple, ranks 130th nationally with 12 giveaways after losing six in Norman.
That’s what this Oklahoma defense does. They ranked second nationally last year with 20 interceptions. They have a knack for it.
And even though the Tigers are loaded at receiver (KeAndre Lambert-Smith ranks second nationally in yards per reception (28.17) and in the backfield (Jarquez Hunter, second team All-SEC in 2023, has 2,512 career rushing yards and 19 career rushing TDs), their quarterback situation has been a disaster, with Payton Thorn (five) and Hank Brown (three) combining for eight interceptions.
Make a Play … Somebody
Did any of us ever think we’d see an Oklahoma offense that ranks 101st or worse nationally in seven major NCAA statistical categories?
Lincoln Riley is no doubt having a good laugh.
A school that put out two Heisman winners and a runner-up in three consecutive seasons, a program that led the nation and set NCAA records for yards per play, a team that redefined offensive explosiveness and efficiency under Riley — and yet couldn’t play a lick of defense — now can’t get out of its own way when it has the football.
“Everything seems to be a little bit hard right now,” head coach Brent Venables said, “and (there’s) not much margin for error when you're playing really good people.”
Or, in Oklahoma’s case so far, really average people.
In addition to last week’s loss to Tennessee, OU’s pitiful offensive numbers have been the product of games against the likes of Temple, Houston and Tulane.
It’s time for somebody to make a play.
The running back room is missing big-play freshman Taylor Tatum. The wide receiver room is missing Deion Burks. And Nic Anderson. And Andrel Anthony. And Jalil Farooq. And Jayden Gibson. Et al.
But it’s long overdue that someone makes a big play on the football.
Through four games, Oklahoma’s three longest plays are 47, 47 and 46 yards.
Brenen Thompson still runs faster than anyone else on the field. Zion Ragins and Zion Kearney can still fly.
Gavin Sawchuk has elite speed, but his longest run this season is just 7 yards. He’s averaging 1.8 yards per carry. Maybe Sam Franklin, who has a 30-yarder and is averaging 8.4 yards per rush on his five carries, can pop one.
Or maybe it’s Hawkins who gets free on a scramble and goes 75 yards for a score.
That wouldn’t exactly take the top off the defense, but it would get the Auburn defenders to be wary of his athletic ability. And maybe that would free up just a little space for someone to break free.
Don’t expect the Sooners to be able to sustain long offensive possessions. That hasn’t happened with any consistency yet, and it won’t happen Saturday.
If this offense is ever going to get going this season, it has to happen with the big play.