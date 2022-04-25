Skip to main content

Oklahoma Baseball: Sooners Finish Sweep of Kansas With Huge Win

After a massive win on Friday night, OU pulled off a miracle Saturday, then run-ruled the Jayhawks in seven innings on Sunday.

Things couldn’t have gone much better for Oklahoma in their series at Kansas this weekend.

The Sooners swept the Jayhawks, with a 7-6 victory on Saturday and a 24-4 run rule triumph on Sunday. In the opener on Friday, OU throttled KU 15-2 at Hoglund Ballpark in Lawrence.

OU improved to 25-13 overall and 7-5 in Big 12 Conference play while KU dropped to 16-23 and 2-10.

On Saturday, Tanner Tredaway provided the margin with a sacrifice fly in the top of the 14th, scoring Peyton Graham from third and pushing the Sooners to a dramatic victory. It was OU’s first lead of the game.

Screen Shot 2022-04-24 at 7.13.24 PM

The Sooners needed three runs in the top of the ninth to force extra innings and got four consecutive walks and a two-out, pinch-hit single from Cade Horton to tie the game.

Trevin Michael (3-0) pitched the final six innings in relief for the victory.

Graham and Blake Robertson both collected four hits in the marathon (Robertson had two doubles, Graham had a double and a home run), Wallace Clark had three hits (including a double) and Tredaway led the Sooners with two RBIs.

In the series finale, Oklahoma’s offensive numbers swelled.

Screen Shot 2022-04-24 at 7.12.09 PM

Robertson had a double and a home run and finished with six RBIs. Tredaway had four hits and four RBIs, while Graham had three hits and four RBIs. Jimmy Crooks homered and drove in three RBIs.

OU scored nine runs in the second inning, then added six in the third and four more in the fourth for a 19-4 lead before plating five more in the final two innings.

