Oklahoma-Baylor GameDay: Under the Radar

John Hoover: Andrew Raym

It’s possible Andrew Raym hasn’t slept much this week with the specter of Siaki Ika standing inches away. Like Michael Myers on Halloween, Ika is always lingering in the shadows, always in the doorway you’re trying to get through. For Raym, he’ll need help to move the 6-foot-5, 360-pound Ika out of that doorway. That means a lot of precision combo blocks with McKade Mettauer and Chris Murray. But Ika is used to seeing and adept at dealing with the most ferocious double-teams. He’s not going anywhere. He didn’t in last year’s OU loss to the Bears in Waco. Raym might need the best game of his life going up against the All-American, but the junior from Broken Arrow, OK, can approach the challenge as an opportunity: if he can block Ika, then he can block just about anybody in the NFL.

Ryan Chapman: Jalen Redmond

Without question, Jalen Redmond is most effective when he’s joined by another defensive tackle in a four-man front. He’s the only player Oklahoma has on the defensive line with superstar potential, and he’ll need to step up and win his individual matchup up front to help slow down running back Richard Reese and the Baylor rushing attack. If Redmond can collapse the pocket, he could also force quarterback Blake Shapen into a bad decision or two, and the Sooners are teeming with confidence in coverage after pulling down five interceptions over the last two games.

Josh Callaway: Jordan Kelley

Jordan Kelley is coming down the home stretch of his final season in Norman. While never a focal point of the Oklahoma defense, Kelley has been a reliable Sooner in his tenure and has had a knack for popping up and surprising people from time to time — like he did a week ago with his thunderous sack of Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers. With Isaiah Coe's status up in the air for Saturday, Kelley could see an increased workload against a Baylor offense that is going to run the football. In his second to last home game, Kelley has a chance to leave a mark on Saturday. This is likely going to be a highly-competitive game into the fourth quarter, so even one big play or stop could be the difference. Watch for Kelley to provide at least one key spark play in this game.

Ross Lovelace: Gentry Williams

Gentry Williams has seen extended action in the past couple weeks. The true freshman corner flashed his talent by breaking up a jump ball intended for Iowa State star wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson. It seems that Williams is starting to better understand the defensive scheme, and his talent is able to show. If he can get his hands on an interception, Williams is one of the fastest players on the team and could change the game in a hurry. If last week was any indication, his role could continue to increase.