Oklahoma-Baylor Kickoff Time Placed Into Six-Day Window

The start time for Oklahoma’s contest with Baylor will have to wait another week.

The Sooners (4-3 overall, 1-3 Big 12) will host the Bears (4-3, 2-2) on Nov. 5, but the kickoff time was placed into a six-day window.

An official kickoff time and broadcast network will likely be announced on Saturday or Sunday following OU's trip to Iowa State.

Baylor handed Oklahoma its first loss of the season last year, beating the Sooners 27-14 in Waco.

Dave Aranda’s defense bottled up Caleb Williams and the OU offense, but the scene at the end of the game left the lasting impression from the contest in Waco.

Fans stormed the field not once but twice to celebrate the massive win for the Bears. Aranda called a timeout just as time was about to expire to kick a field goal to help Baylor’s point differential in Big 12 play, but the students poured onto the field. Officials worked to clear the field so the Bears could attempt the field goal, but Lincoln Riley sent his team back to the locker room, only sending 11 players back out so Baylor could kick the field goal.

This year’s rematch has lost a bit of its shine as both teams have struggled in 2022.

Baylor dropped a non-conference game early in the year, losing 26-20 on the road in Week 2 to future Big 12 foe BYU.

Aranda’s Bears then rebounded to beat Texas State and Iowa State before dropping back-to-back contests to Oklahoma State and West Virginia.

Last week, Baylor got back in the win column with a 35-23 victory over the Kansas Jayhawks, and the Bears will head to Lubbock this weekend to take on Texas Tech ahead of their trip to Norman.

Oklahoma followed its first conference victory of the season over Kansas with an off week. The Sooners will head to Ames this Saturday to play Matt Campbell’s Iowa State Cyclones.

Kickoff between the Sooners and the Cyclones is slated for 11 a.m., and the game will be broadcast on FS1.

